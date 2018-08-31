A Kid Again doesn’t let disabilities get in the way

Michael Fenster

Two hours after his birth my son, Michael, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital as uncertainty lingered. Less than 24 hours old, he was rushed into surgery. His young, frail body had contracted a life-threatening infection that nearly took his life, but he persevered. Throughout the course of the next seven and a half weeks, he continued to battle until he was finally released from the hospital.

Within the first year of his life, our son endured seven surgeries and experienced two life-or-death instances, including following his heart surgery at 10 months old. As doctors and nurses rushed to save his life, I was forced out of his hospital room. Six hours later, our family was called into a consult with his doctor due to Michael’s fragile and uncertain condition, but he persevered.

After bringing Michael home from his heart surgery, I vividly remember laying out 12 syringes filled with various medications that I would have to administer to my 10-month-old son. We were thrust into a world of doctors, simply trying to navigate . Through many hospital stays, Michael’s older sister stayed with relatives as the focus switched to Michael and his life-threatening illness. During the first year of his life, Michael received three different diagnoses based on his various symptoms until doctors were able to collectively determine the correct diagnosis: sacral agenesis with caudal regression. His condition impairs the development of his lower back and limbs, and impacts his organs.

As a mother, I realized at the time the importance of placing Michael in activities that would help strengthen his muscles, recognizing that he would have to endure numerous surgeries throughout his life. We enrolled him in sled hockey, gymnastics

Fenster family

and swimming starting at 18 months as he continued to battle his life-threatening illness.

We didn’t hear about A Kid Again for several years, until an involved family introduced the organization to us. A Kid Again provides monthly events for families raising children with life-threatening illnesses. Michael may be a patient all day, but when he comes home from the hospital he is able to attend a Columbus Blue Jackets game, holiday party, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and many other incredible adventures, and simply feel like a kid again. Each adventure gives us a time out from the medical world and helps us forget about his battles. To see a smile not only on my children’s faces, but on the faces of all the children in the organization, brings us such joy.

When Michael, who is now 18, is not attending an A Kid Again Adventure or receiving medical attention, he is training. For the past four years, Michael competed in track and field events as an adaptive athlete representing New Albany High School. During his time at New Albany High School, he won seven state track and field championships. In the spring, Michael committed to the University of Illinois to continue racing and competing.

Michael’s battle is ongoing; he will have two surgeries over his college winter break. Throughout his life, his condition has created many challenges, but he continues to persevere.

To learn more about A Kid Again, contact Chris Elliott, executive director of central Ohio’s chapter, at 614-797-9500 or celliott@akidagain.org.

