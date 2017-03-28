Word on the Street | Dublin Life April/May 2017

Memories from the Memorial Tournament

Kara Day, 18, Dublin

There are a lot of people who come here, which is crazy to think that Dublin is such a big tourist location during that time. I’ve never been to the tournament except to sell water bottles. We were raising money to send kids to Young Life camp, so it was really awesome that they allowed us to do that and to benefit another part of our community. It really just brings the City together and it is just a huge event that everyone is invested in.

Kathy Sirak, 61, Dublin

I had a son who golfed at Dublin Coffman, and so he loved going, and then my husband is a golfer. I love just walking around and seeing all the flowers and all the big homes around there. We enjoy it. We don’t mind the traffic or anything. It is just enjoyable that it comes here, to this little town. It’s a big deal.

We did like watching Tiger Woods. My son always liked him, and we liked Phil Mickelson and some of the other players. But we really enjoyed walking around. It’s beautiful.

Paul Nesbitt, 37, Dublin

I love the tournament; I go every year. The tournament is great. I’ve actually thought about volunteering this year. I usually end up watching from one of the houses on the course. … I love it; it’s so much fun. It’s an event.

If you go on Thursday or Friday, it’s actually not that busy. You get great access compared to other tournaments. At some of the other ones, there are huge galleries and stuff, but here, it’s easy to get close to the players. I only go to the Memorial; it’s great, it’s a hometown tournament.

