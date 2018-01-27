Weight loss coach puts people in healthy mindset

× Expand Shannon W. Williams

People say home is where the heart is, but Shelley Johnson’s Dublin home is the heart of something much greater than herself or her family.

In fact, many women around the world are connected to Johnson’s business, Losing Coach.

After a series of traumatic events, Johnson found herself far beyond her goal weight. She was fed up and decided it was time to make a change.

“I decided I had to do it for real this time, without buying into any gimmicks,” she says. “So, I started to respect the science of weight loss by eating a little less and a little healthier.”

Johnson began exercising at home, keeping better track of her diet and being very mindful of each decision she made. By October 2007, she had lost 90 pounds and decided to submit her before and after photos to be published in Oxygen Magazine. This led Johnson into a bit of commercial modeling, acting and even the Mrs. Ohio Pageant, where she was awarded the Mrs. Ohio 2010 Career Achievement Award.

Johnson quickly saw how many women related to her struggle. Though she didn’t have any kind of license or formal training in the field, Johnson started sharing her methods with other women desperate to change their lifestyles.

“Literally every client I coached lost weight,” she says. “My business grew rapidly. I went from private coaching, to holding workshops around the country, to now having an online course and weight loss support group, (for which) women worldwide can sign up.”

Johnson’s business, Losing Coach, focuses on a seven-step process that takes a holistic approach to weight loss. Ultimately, the goal of her program is to get women thinking about the decisions they are constantly making, and how accumulated decisions affect outcomes over time.

Johnson’s online course includes 52 lessons teaching different aspects of her weight loss plan, each equipped with a text lesson, video and interactive workbook page. There is also a support group called Shelley’s Club, which grants members access to direct communication with Johnson.

“Every day, I start my day with texting Shelley’s Club members,” she says. “That’s a benefit of the club: texting support. My primary focus throughout my day is to be there for my clients. … If they email me or text me, my No. 1 priority is that I am there to help them.”

When she isn’t coaching via text or conference call, Johnson manages all other aspects of her business from home. She adds new content to the website daily and is constantly fielding emails from potential clients.

She and her husband, Steve, have lived in Dublin for more than 18 years. Their three sons are grown, which gives them occasional nostalgia pangs.

“We used to go to Avery Park every night during the summer when the boys played baseball,” says Johnson.

Johnson and her husband have learned to live as empty-nesters. They enjoy riding bikes around Dublin, recently got a hot tub and are excited to welcome their first grandchild to the family.

The Seven-Step Process

1. Power

The HOW: The ability to make the decisions you want to make to fulfill your desires.

2. Truth

The WHAT: The truth about weight loss, fitness and nutrition.

3. Love

The WHY: Why do this? Because of love. Love cares, comforts, provides and protects.

4. Faith

The WHO: You and your faith; faith in your greater purpose.

5. Hope

The WHEN: Hope for the near future.

6. Self-control

The WHERE: Where you put it into practice for yourself.

7. Grace

The WHOLE thing: Perfection not required.

