Updated home decorates for holidays and annual tour

When Autumn Pochiro and her husband, Pat, first purchased her Tartan Fields home, she made the promise that, she says, all wives make.

“I told him, ‘Yes, honey, (the house) is perfect. There’s nothing I would change about it. This is us,’” Pochiro says. “The statement was partially true.”

Pochiro moved to Dublin three years ago from Grafton, Massachusetts. She was fond of the great neighborhood, now having two daughters, as well as the walking trails, local golf course and club with amenities like pools and tennis courts. However, the kitchen in her home with the Thermofoil cabinets and dark granite? That needed to go. Immediately.

“Creating a kitchen that is functional as well as stylish is always the number one goal,” says Pochiro. “Color makes people happy.”

The official renovation started in 2015 after months spent designing the new look. Initially, Pochiro took out the soffit above the fridge to give herself additional cabinet space. She also installed an L-shaped banquette with storage and added additional seating with a 6-foot maple raw-edge dining table, perfect for her little family of four.

The completion of the kitchen sparked a new creative flame – one that quickly invaded other areas of the first floor.

“I had to begin erasing time from our family room,” says Pochiro. “Any great designer will tell you that a beautiful design has a glorious future of timelessness. We needed a rejuvenation of palette.”

Pochiro hoped this new design would open up the space and allow for a great backdrop for her Christmas tree – one of five, that is.

“I love Christmas. Sugar cookies, making pottery with my daughters, ornaments, ribbon galore … and the family time at home making memories to last,” she says.

Pochiro’s home is part of the Junior League of Columbus’ annual Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser, slated for Dec. 2. This year’s tour showcases recently renovated or redesigned homes decorated for the holiday season in Tartan Fields, and proceeds benefit the league’s charitable mission, which is focused on family self-sustainability.

Pochiro, an interior designer at Autumn Dawn Inspired Design, will feature her own home in the tour, which is one of her favorite holiday traditions.

“Home should be inspired by who you are. (A home) should tell the story of your life reflected in layers of style only you can create,” says Pochiro. “Enjoy designing or find a great designer who will enjoy designing your home with you.”

For more information about the Holiday Tour of Homes, visit www.jlcolumbus.org.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Autumn Pochiro Pochiro is not only overjoyed with the new kitchen design but with the new appliances that make cooking for her family easier. "Double ovens are a mus, along with gas range (for the stove) and stainless steel farmhouse sink," she says. She also added multiple seating areas within the kitchen by expanding the island. × 2 of 4 Expand Pochiro says laundry rooms are often overlooked for additional storage space due to their size. She recommends using it as a mudroom, too, especially if one has kids. "We need a place to hang to backpacks and hold down the mommy command center," she says. × 3 of 4 Expand Gone are the cozy, dark-brown walls. Pochiro repainted them with a cool-toned grey color to give the space a fresher look. In addition, she created an architectural feature on the fireplace with wainscoting. The fireplace mantel was lowered to accommodate the TV and new marble tile that mimics the flames of a fire. × 4 of 4 Expand Gone are the cozy, dark-brown walls. Pochiro repainted them with a cool-toned grey color to give the space a fresher look. In addition, she created an architectural feature on the fireplace with wainscoting. The fireplace mantel was lowered to accommodate the TV and new marble tile that mimics the flames of a fire. Prev Next

