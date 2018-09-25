Transforming a hidden attic into a spa retreat

× Expand Photos by Marshall Evan Photography

Who would have thought to turn an empty attic space into a fully functioning guest bathroom? John and Kelly Lee were looking to upgrade their house with a new bathroom and found an unlikely solution with help from The Cleary Company.

“While looking at our house one day, we noticed the roofline of our garage was fairly large,” says John. “Upon examining the attic space above the garage, we noticed a relatively large area that could connect to two of our rooms, the study and guest room.”

The Lees were ecstatic they wouldn’t have to tear down any other rooms to get the bathroom they wanted for their children and guests. The change is drastic. What was once an unfinished attic has become a sleek and modern bathroom with tons of storage space.

“That was one of the benefits of creating a bathroom from the ground up,” John says. “We were able to add extra storage that could be used as a mini linen closet with drawers.”

The shower also maximizes space with a built-in shelf. The Lees were satisfied with the result, as the bathroom is more accessible to both guests and their children, who no longer have to share the same space.

“There’s no longer a struggle to share one shower among many people,” John says.

They were thrilled with the Cleary Company, and say they would definitely recommend them to others looking to renovate.

“We really liked how responsive they were in terms of communication,” John says. “Our project manager, John Coleman, was also great and we felt like he was a strong advocate for us throughout the whole process. He was professional, thorough and honest.”

× 1 of 6 Expand The Lees had no idea the attic space even existed until taking a closer look at the roofline above the garage. They were thrilled upon realizing a new space could be carved out of the unused attic. × 2 of 6 Expand The Lees had to build this bathroom from the ground up. All of the plumbing, walls and fixtures had to be added after the foundations for the walls were built. × 3 of 6 Expand The shower floor was added while the walls were constructed. After the walls were finished, the tile was installed on the floor and on the wall next to the shower. × 4 of 6 Expand Beautiful tile and functional shelves and cabinets complete the renovation with their cool gray color scheme. × 5 of 6 Expand “I would describe our style as modern, classic and clean. Because of this, we went with lighter colors and chrome fixtures,” says John. × 6 of 6 Expand The mirror and the sloped ceiling make the bathroom look open and airy, and there is no trace of the attic space it once was. Prev Next

