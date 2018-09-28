How to peacefully coexist with the wildlife in Dublin

Is there anything better than fall in Dublin? The leaves are changing to beautiful shades of red, yellow and orange. Pumpkins are ripe for picking. The sound of marching bands fills the crisp autumn air on football Friday nights. And if you keep your eyes open long enough, you might just be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the various animals that become more prominent this time of year.

Deer

White-tailed deer are an Ohio comeback success story. Ohio deer were eliminated from the state in the 1800s. With no hunting regulations and radical environmental changes due to clear cutting and farming, deer were once seldom seen. Spotting a deer was headline news in local papers. With regulated hunting, reintroduction of deer in the early 1900s and the return of woodlands over time, deer populations have increased tremendously, especially in urban areas where deer are not hunted and there are few natural predators.

White-tailed deer are common throughout Dublin, but the population total is moderate and stable. Ohio’s largest herbivore, white-tails feed on a variety of foods. Depending on the season, their diet may consist of bark, fruits, twigs, acorns and an assortment of plants. Their coloration changes from red tones in the summer to more grey/brown tones in winter. White-tailed deer rely on stealth to hide themselves. They tend to move slowly and deliberately, blending in with their surroundings. They rely on their speed to escape danger.

White-tailed deer can reach speeds over 30 miles per hour. They are named for their white tail, which signals danger to other deer and tells predators they are leaving. Deer also have an incredible sense of smell, great eyesight and fantastic hearing, all of which help them detect danger.

Rearing one to three young per year, does are more communal and are frequently seen in groups, especially in winter months. Female offspring often stay with their mother for more than a year, but young bucks separate from their mother after about 12 months.

More solitary, bucks start growing antlers in the spring. Antler size has less to do with age than with genetics and health. Antlers are shed in late winter and are quickly eaten by many small mammals for their high vitamin and nutrient content.

White-tailed deer are beautiful, graceful animals, but they can also cause concern with car strikes and landscape damage being the most common. Attention to deer crossing signs in spring and fall has reduced deer collisions in Dublin from an average of 43 reported collisions per year to fewer than 20 over the past 5 years.

Fox

In the fall, it’s normal for adult foxes to hunt and remain active during the daytime. Juvenile foxes are more active from mid-May through July when they can be seen hanging out or playing in yards, on porches or about anywhere in the neighborhood.

We get frequent calls about young foxes on front porches who don’t readily run away when approached. Those foxes were likely raised nearby and do not know to be fearful of humans yet. We recommend hazing them to teach them from a young age to move away from humans.

However, if you see a fox actually approaching people, he may be ill. There are a number of parasites and disease that may lead to the neurologic changes to cause a wild fox to lose its fear of or even approach humans or other animals it would not normally get near. Most common are severe mange (high parasite load causes anemia and other disorders that affect their brains), high worm or tick loads, distemper, and eosinophilic meningoencephalitis (a type of progressive brain disease that occurs occasionally in foxes who seem to be more susceptible to the toxic effects of worm infestations such as baylisascaris roundworm. Encephalopathy can mimic rabies, distemper or head trauma). All of these are problems in which the fox may not yet appear to be really ill, but behavior changes occur and some of those changes result in abnormal or atypical behavior.

If you see a fox that appears to be injured or severely sick, you should call the Dublin non-emergency police line at 614-889-1112. SCRAM Wildlife is dispatched through this office to rescue sick and injured wildlife.

Coyote

Coyotes are currently found throughout the U.S., although prior to the 1900s they were generally located west of the Mississippi River. The first sighting of a coyote in Ohio was recorded in 1919 and today this canine can be found in all 88 counties. Highly adaptable, research shows the coyotes can live in most habitats as long as their needs are met. While some wildlife species have avoided developed areas and often decline as a result of man’s expansion, coyotes have greatly succeeded.

Coyotes are more easily seen in winter months because of the lack of vegetation and harsher conditions sometimes force them to hunt during daylight hours. They also look much larger than they actually are because of extremely dense winter coats. Research conducted throughout central Ohio and the Midwest has revealed that coyotes weigh around 35 pounds on average. Although this is common knowledge among scientists, many still believe they weigh much more due to their appearance.

The coyote is a nocturnal animal, mostly active during the nighttime and early morning hours. However, when it is less threatened by humans, it will hunt/move from place to place during the day. Coyotes will use sidewalks and other paved surfaces for ease of travelling, so it would not be uncommon to see one trotting down the shared-use paths or on the street.

Considered carnivores, more than half of their diet consists of small mammals including shrews, moles, rabbits and mice. Plants can also be a significant part of a coyote’s diet. Coyotes will eat fruits, grasses, vegetables, insects and carrion. Ample food can also be found in dumpsters or garbage cans as well as bird feeders, although the majority of coyote will be hunting rodents attracted to these areas rather than the waste or seed itself.

Coyotes are highly unlikely to attack a person unless provoked, threatened or habituated. Coyotes are shy and cautious albeit curious creatures and most often they avoid humans. Across North America, including Canada, there have been fewer than 150 attacks (an average of three per year). All of these attacks have been attributed to coyote that have been hand fed or otherwise associated with humans. Domestic dog attacks are far more common with hundreds happening in Franklin County in any given year. Some humans have reported being followed by a coyote. However, most often it was when they were walking a pet.

Hazing is a great way to safely remind coyotes that they should steer clear of humans. Throw pebbles or items in the direction of the coyote, spray water from a garden hose, wave your arms, yell and look as big as you can. Never leave before the coyote. Wait for it to leave first.

Coyotes are protective, instinctual and opportunists. They will be attracted to residential yards if a food source is available. Birdbaths, feeders, outside pet bowls, trash, unpicked fruits and vegetable can attract an assortment of unwanted wildlife. Keeping yards free of these items can be helpful in deterring coyotes.

Never let small pets outside unattended. Not only coyotes but also large birds of prey, domestic dogs and automobiles can all be hazardous to our pets. If you are walking your dog through an area where you suspect coyotes are present, carry pepper spray, vinegar in a spray bottle or even a walking stick. Furthermore, never let a dog off leash in these areas. Studies have shown that dogs on a leash six feet or less in length are far less likely to be attacked due to their proximity to humans.

You can learn much more about these animals and more by heading to DublinOhioUSA.gov/nature.

Barbara Ray is nature education coordinator for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.