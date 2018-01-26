Rebranded Dublin Community Foundation and its campaign

× Expand DCF logo color

Sometimes even a popular, successful organization can benefit from a facelift and a fresh perspective.

The Dublin Foundation was designated a 501(c)3 in 2004 and has held many popular fundraising events over the years, including the Emerald Ball and the MAGnificent Affair. New President Michelle Cramer wants to do more, so the organization is hitting the reset button, starting with a new name: the Dublin Community Foundation.

“We want to be a meaningful part of the community, so that word is integral to our name,” says Michelle.

The goal of the foundation is to support Dublin and its nonprofit organizations by raising, investing and dispersing funds for the betterment of the community. Whether you choose an endowment fund or a donor advised fund, the foundation will walk you through the details. The important factors include making an impact, leaving a legacy and keeping your dollars and investments in Dublin. The question that the board pondered was how to educate our residents, garner more funds and help more people in our city.

“We have no full-time staff,” says Michelle. “We are volunteers who want to build our assets to support charities in Dublin.”

The answer came after witnessing the success of the New Albany Community Foundation, which collaborated with the Columbus Metropolitan Library to endow over $1 million for book collections and technology enhancements at the New Albany branch of the library. The success of the foundation’s Library Fund cleared the way for construction of a new, regional public library.

“We have the perfect opportunity to follow the New Albany model and align with the Dublin branch library’s capital community project,” says Michelle.

Board members from the New Albany Community Foundation and Columbus Foundation have been very supportive in offering guidance and helping Dublin with a strategic plan.

“There is no competition between cities,” says Michelle. “As Dublin grows, all surrounding communities benefit.”

Dr. Carol Clinton has been named the chair for the Dublin Library Fundraising Campaign.

“The original Dublin branch library was built for a population of 5,000,” says Carol. “The new library is being constructed to handle a population of 50,000.”

If you have ever tried to rent a community room or find a seat in the local library after 3 p.m., then you know how overcrowded the previous space was. Our community is going to love the extra room for gathering and sharing information with friends such as the homework help center, the huge children’s area, quiet study rooms and the perk of garage parking.

And now, you won’t have to leave when craving an afternoon pick-me-up, as a coffee shop will be inside the new library. The foundation is hoping to engage the whole community and schools to get involved with funding our new library and making it spectacular like our City. The foundation is leading the charge by donating $25,000 to the Dublin library campaign and, therefore, will be able to name an area within the library.

“Our goal is to be the most philanthropic city in America,” - Michelle.

The foundation is also participating in a joint venture with the City to promote its new campaign, Dublin Has Heart, which will launch in February.

Dublin has a strong tradition of giving back, paying forward and having heart. This campaign aims to elevate the heart of Dublin by focusing on the children, adults, schools, neighborhoods and corporations in Dublin and promoting their kind deeds. Practically every activity and moment provides us an opportunity to practice generosity and community-minded behavior. Now the City of Dublin and the foundation want to showcase our philanthropic spirit throughout social media.

One example of our giving community is Dublin Bridges, which provides a gateway for kindness. The Facebook page and website engage the community in helping to identify and meet the needs of children, residents and families in the Dublin City School District boundaries.

Jill Kranstuber and Sarah Savage are the area directors, and they post needs that range from shoes and warm clothing for a specific family, to needed furniture, to money to help someone pay the gas bill. It is amazing to see how quickly most needs are filled by our generous community – sometimes, it’s a matter of minutes.

Sign up on www.dublinbridges.org to make a request or fill a need. Then, reach out and email information about kindnesses and good deeds within Dublin to info@dublinfoundation.org or just hashtag it #Dublinhasheart on social media.

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.