The many Dublin citizen programs

It’s probably safe to say that when citizens are educated on the operations and vital programs throughout their city, it makes a stronger community. And that’s exactly what Dublin is aiming for.

Citizen U

City of Dublin

This nine-week program teaches about the local government, parks and recreation, and more in weekly classes, offering an inside look at everything Dublin.

Christine Nardecchia, City administrator of volunteer resources for the City and leader of Citizen U along with Nick Plouck, says the program allows citizens to interact and learn from expert public servants.

“We want to give participants a behind-the-curtain look at all the people who serve them on a daily basis,” says Nardecchia. “It’s an amazing interaction and interchange that you get to see between a resident and a public servant.”

Besides learning how to write a permit application and analyzing city maps, Citizen U participants will go on a bus Geo Tour this year, helping them learn about local history and upcoming City changes.

“These people have an interest in their own community and become ambassadors for all of the good that is happening in their community,” Nardecchia says. “The more they understand, acquire and participate, the better we all are.”

Seasonal; www.dublinohiousa.gov

Citizen Police Academy

City of Dublin

The first citizen program in Dublin, this 12-week course gives an exciting and educational look at Dublin Police Department and law enforcement in general.

“We look forward to basically opening the lines of communication between our residents and the police department,” says Sgt. Renae Rice, who began leading the program several years ago in part to strengthen her relationship with citizens.

One of the academy’s goals is to break stereotypes.

“There is a lot of negative publicity in the media sometimes regarding law enforcement,” Rice says. “So we want to educate as many people as we can … and explain why we do what we do to keep our residents safe.”

The classes include lessons on opioid awareness, arrest processes and traffic stops, as well as an interactive firearms session and a primer on the K-9 unit, where participants can potentially wear the bite suit.

“With each class, we’re always looking at ways to better it,” Rice says. “And as the needs of citizens have changed … the academy has evolved.”

August-November; www.dublinohiousa.gov

Citizen Fire Academy

Washington Township

If wearing a firefighter’s uniform and learning to save lives sounds appealing, then the Citizen Fire Academy is the right choice.

“It’s moreso to bring the public in to give them an idea of what we actually do,” says Jamie Ross, fire training manager, who created and oversees the program. “And I think it’s important that citizens learn what we do, because they’re paying for it.”

The six-session course meets once a week and allows participants to interact with firefighting tools, learn CPR, do vehicle extractions by cutting cars, use the ladder and perform a simulated rescue in a controlled burning building.

After they graduate from the program, the Washington Township Fire Department allows alumni to volunteer at events and CPR training courses.

“My favorite part is just dealing with the students, and they come from all over the place and all walks of life,” Ross says. “For (the students), the exciting thing is getting to do all the lessons.”

September-October; www.wtwp.com

NextGen Dublin Leadership Academy

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

Part of the NextGen Young Professionals Group, this six-session academy helps people in their 20s and 30s build their professional and leadership skills through group work with business coaches.

“It’s really preparing our next generation,” says Jenny Amorose, chief operating officer of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, who oversees the academy. “They’re young, bright, have tons of energy and are very engaged.”

And since many participants are trying to expand their professional networks, the Leadership Academy helps by providing those opportunities.

“I think it’s just critical to meet people and learn about different industry,” says Amorose. “The people that master and understand that building your network is important, they’ll be extremely successful.”

January-February; www.dublinchamber.org

Leadership Dublin Executive Program

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

This eight-month program focuses on topics such as local government and business, the educational system, social problems within the area, and building leadership and team skills in order to create strong community leaders and volunteers.

Participants also tackle and present a group project that could benefit the community. Past projects dealt with sustaining the Dublin Historical Society and improving Dublin City Schools campuses.

“The work that they do has been instrumental in helping nonprofits get up and running and started, like Welcome Warehouse, Dublin Food Pantry and the Dublin Special Olympics,” says Amorose, who also oversees Leadership Dublin.

Amorose says one of the goals is to encourage members to become involved in volunteer activates, such as Community Service Day, a flagship project from the program by Chamber President Alan Baker.

“We want them to build those skills and have them go out and serve the community,” Amorose says.

October-May; www.dublinchamber.org

Parent University

Dublin City Schools

Since the opioid crisis has touched many young lives, Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley, the Dublin Board of Education and other district leaders provide informational meetings aimed at keeping parents up-to-date on their children’s academics and the societal issues facing kids.

“Success for students start at home, and these sessions help inform parents on important topics,” says Stu Harris, a school board member and one of the minds behind Parent University.

Each week, parents and community members can attend Parent University meetings throughout the district. Some sessions are grade-specific and deal with curriculum, but many feature speakers on topics such as Internet safety, helping children handle anxiety and college preparation.

Jill Abraham, director of elementary education, who also helped start Parent University, says it’s vital for Dublin.

"Parent University has allowed us to be responsive to the questions and curiosities of our community,” she says. “And to provide them with learning experiences that help them understand district priorities, shifts in state testing procedures and district progress towards identified goals.”

Year-round; www.dublinschools.net

