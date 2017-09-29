Changes for the annual City of Dublin Tree Lighting

He’s making a list and checking it twice, and on Nov. 30, Santa will find that the City of Dublin has been extra nice.

The Christmas season will officially arrive in Dublin with a bigger and better version of the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Coffman Park.

“We’re very excited for residents to kick off the holiday season with us,” says Director of Parks and Recreation Matt Earman.

The City’s history of lighting a Christmas tree has evolved over the past 30-plus years from the original Dublin Women’s Club Tree Lighting Ceremony in Historic Dublin. The fact that this year’s event is moving from Historic Dublin to Coffman Park should not come as much of a surprise. The event has moved quite a bit over the past few decades, including a run at Coffman Park from 1997-2003.

“Given the history of the event’s location in Coffman Park years ago and the ample parking that exists throughout the park, we believe it will be the ideal location for this year’s tree lighting.” - Earman

Several factors played into the City of Dublin’s decision to move the event, including the declining health of the tree at the previous ceremony site at 62 W. Bridge St., the construction on North High Street and parking issues near the West Bridge Street site.

“Our plan is to hold the ceremony at Coffman Park for the next few years. Once construction is complete in Historic Dublin, City staff will determine where the best location is for the future,” Earman says. “Given the history of the event’s location in Coffman Park years ago and the ample parking that exists throughout the park, we believe it will be the ideal location for this year’s tree lighting.”

The 2017 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony plans are to accept a donated blue spruce tree from Dublin residents Robert and Karen Johnson. The tree will be visible to motorists on Post Road, Commerce Drive, Emerald Parkway, Coffman Park Drive and I-270.

“The tree will be placed in a highly visible location at the confluence of pathways just south of

the large bridge spanning the Indian Run,” says Event Manager Alison LeRoy. “I think it’s going to look fantastic.”

In addition to the tree lighting, LeRoy says, City staff will light the pathways from the parking lots in Coffman Park to the site of the tree and install decorations throughout the area.

“We’re hoping to transform Coffman Park into a miniature winter wonderland,” she says.

As for the ceremony itself, residents can expect many of the same features as in years past, such as hot chocolate, reindeer, musical performances and a visit from Santa.

“With the additional space this year, we’ll also be able to offer a few more seasonally-related family activities that I’m sure everyone will love,” LeRoy says.

For more information, head to www.DublinOhioUSA.gov and keep an eye on the City of Dublin’s social media accounts.

Josh Poland is a public information officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Key Dates in the City of Dublin Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony History

Early 1990s: Tree lighting ceremony moves from Historic Dublin to City Hall and incorporates local entertainment and photos with Santa

1997: Ceremony moves to Coffman Park near the Dublin Community Recreation Center

2000: Event is renamed Holly Days and moves within Coffman Park near the pavilion as a result of the DCRC Phase II expansion

2004: Ceremony moves back to Historic Dublin on an empty lot at the northwest corner of Bridge and High Streets

2008: Event moves to Dublin City School property at 62 W. Bridge St. using an established tree

2012: The tree in front of 62 W. Bridge St. is destroyed in the derecho. To replace it, a tree is planted in front of Indian Run Elementary School specifically for the tree lighting event.

2017: Tree lighting moves back to Coffman Park

“Holly Days” in Historic Downtown Dublin

After you enjoy the Christmas Tree Lightin

g Ceremony at Coffman Park, keep the holiday spirit going by heading to Historic Downtown Dublin for Holly Days beginning Saturday, Dec. 2.

Events include the amazing Gingerbread House competition held at Our CupCakery, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation; Irish-themed crafts; the popular Twelve Elves Walk Dec. 2-19; and live music throughout the month starting at Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 2. Remember to check www.HistoricDublin.org for updates on entertainment, activities and specials offered during the holidays.