Snapshots from Dublin | December/January 2016-17

BREAD! Festival
Photos courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council
BREAD! Festival
Photos courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council
BREAD! Festival
Photos courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council
BREAD! Festival
Photos courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council
Chief Heinz von Eckartsberg meets with a family during a Nov. 2 City Manager Talk in the Park at Kaltenbach Park. Photo courtesy of the City of Dublin
The Dublin Life book club met to discuss The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
A snow plow painted by Karrer Middle School students. Photo courtesy of the City of Dublin