Scioto senior investigates Ebola virus

For many high school students, conducting Ebola research is not at the top of their summer to-do list.

But for Anusha Srivastava, it’s too good of an opportunity to pass up.

This past summer, the Dublin Scioto High School senior participated in the Mechanisms of Human Health and Disease program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

As one of 30 students selected for the program, Srivastava chose to conduct an independent research project on Ebola, interviewing experts on the virus and researching its molecular mechanisms.

“Each student worked on a project individually, and we gave a presentation on the last day of the program in front of our classmates, parents, TAs and lecturers,” says Srivastava.

During the summer-long program, Srivastava also attended lectures on topics such as cancer, pathophysiology and pathotechnology, taught by teachers and researchers at Nationwide Children’s.

“It really opened up a lot of different avenues for me,” says Srivastava. “I’m realizing how diverse the medical field is, learning about different areas I can specialize in and where my skill sets are.”

Since the conclusion of the program, Srivastava has grown more interested in pursuing medical research.

“I know that it’s something I would like to do alongside being a physician of some sort,” says Srivastava.

Throughout her junior year at Scioto, Srivastava was already moving toward the medical field. As a student in the Dublin City Schools Biomedical Research Academy, a yearlong program designed for future biomedical professionals, Srivastava’s coursework included AP biology, body systems, medical interventions, 3-D art and a capstone research project.

“They have made so many sacrifices for me to get a good education and go to a good school, and I would love to repay them any way I possibly can.” - Srivastava

At school, Srivastava serves as vice president of Student Senate, heading up its Recognition Committee, which recognizes and shows appreciation for different groups of people in the school. The club’s biggest fundraiser is DublinThon, a student-led dance marathon that raises money to fight cancer.

“It’s such a humbling experience,” she says. “This club has definitely had a huge impact on me, and I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

Srivastava also plays the flute in the Youth Philharmonic of Central Ohio, and is a member of National Honor Society and a National Merit Semifinalist. She has also volunteered at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital the last three years.

When she’s not busy with school or volunteering, she loves reading; watching her favorite show, The Office; and dancing.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 9. I started with classical Indian dance and now I do Bollywood dance, and that’s a really big part of my life,” says Srivastava. “I love it and it’s such a great way for me to relax.”

After graduation, Srivastava hopes to attend Vanderbilt University and major in either biological sciences or cellular and molecular biology. She would love to continue dancing, get involved with the Vanderbilt University Dance Marathon and join an Indian student group there.

Looking ahead, Srivastava intends to apply to medical school. After her schooling, residencies and fellowships, she hopes to work with Doctors Without Borders.

She cites her parents, Dinesh and Shikha, as the most influential people in her life.

“When they came here, they left our entire extended family behind in India. The amount of ambition and drive they both have to get to the place where they’ve gotten and to give me the life I have now is incredible,” says Srivastava. “They have made so many sacrifices for me to get a good education and go to a good school, and I would love to repay them any way I possibly can.”

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

