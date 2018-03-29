Police Sgt. Greg Potts prepares to retire after 35 years

× Expand Sgt. Greg Potts with Dublin Police Chief

Like most law enforcement officers, Sgt. Greg Potts doesn’t like to be the center of attention.

So this is definitely not a story about Sgt. Potts, badge number 107, the Dublin Police Department veteran who is retiring this spring. Rather, this is a story about the community he has served for 35 years.

It all started on March 1, 1983. Potts was fresh out of the academy. It would still be four years before Dublin would be incorporated as a city. At the time, it was a village of roughly 4,000 residents. Since then, it has grown to the second-largest city in central Ohio, with a population of more than 48,000.

“There’s been constant change,” says Potts. “And that’s usually a good thing. It’s all I can imagine, in that it’s been this way since I hired on. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He has a sort of carpe diem way of looking at things.

“Sure, the past was good, and for the most part you enjoyed it, but you have to adapt and accept change,” he says.

The Police Department has seen its share of changes over the years, keeping Potts on his toes.

“I find it a challenge to keep up with the technology, training and procedural changes that confront us continuously,” he says. “I depend on those around me. Their expertise and willingness to help has been invaluable to me.”

He has worked for five different police chiefs and six city managers. Across the decades, he’s appreciated the level of support and teamwork within the City.

Working for the City of Dublin has been a point of pride for Potts.

“I think most people from other areas are impressed with the service level here in Dublin, and that’s not just the Police Department; it’s with all services the City provides,” he says. “You don’t see that level of service in other places.”

And working for the citizens of Dublin is an equal privilege.

“There’s generally a high level of acceptance of police in the community,” says Potts. “That’s not something you see in all parts of the country.”

He says the City and his union, Capital City Lodge #9, have developed a competitive, yet mutually respectful, relationship, which has benefited everyone concerned, including the citizens, management and police officers.

“We also have a great relationship with the Washington Township Fire Department and other community partners,” Potts says. “There is a great team spirit.”

Sgt. Potts knows a thing or two about being part of a team; he was instrumental in starting at least three of them during his time with the DPD, including the Bicycle Unit, Motorcycle Unit and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit. The POP Unit, as it was known, addressed recurring quality of life issues affecting Dublin, including underage drinking. The spirit of the unit lives on today in what is now the Community Impact Unit.

Community-based initiatives are important to Potts, not just because he works here, but also because he lives here. It’s where he’s been since 1985.

“I didn’t live in Dublin when I first took the job,” he says. “I got the idea to move here while I was working a special duty assignment on Avery Road, near what is now the intersection of Valley Stream Drive and Avery-Muirfield Drive.”

There wasn’t much there at the time – it was a soybean field – but Potts saw a model home and it piqued his curiosity. Could this be the place to put down roots with his wife? The price was right, and they went on to build one of the first 10 homes in the Indian Run Meadows neighborhood. Thirty-three years later, they’re still there, but the surrounding scenery has changed quite a bit.

1985 was a busy year. His son, Ben, was born and Potts was promoted to sergeant, meaning he has been serving in a leadership role for more than three decades. He says he feels blessed to have been given a chance to serve the citizens of Dublin for so many years.

“I was given the opportunity, the training and equipment to do the best I could do, and you’d be hard pressed to ask for any more,” says Potts. “I’ve enjoyed my time here working on the department and living within the City. I truly believe that without the support of fellow officers, my family and management, I wouldn’t have stayed as long as I have.”

He is confident the members of the Police Department will continue to serve the citizens in a fine manner long after his tenure ends. As he moves on and into retirement, he and his wife, Tricia, are looking forward to new experiences, places and meeting new people.

Their first order of business in retired life? “To visit our son’s family in Illinois and spend more time with our grandson.”

So, while this has been a story about the Emerald City, the “happily ever after” part of this tale will include many visits to the Land of Lincoln.

Lindsay Weisenauer is a public information officer with the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.