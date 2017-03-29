Memorial Tournament ramps up amenities in 2017

× Expand Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR 16_MEM_12631_RYp A course scenic as fans watch play on the 12th hole green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2016

When the Memorial Tournament returns to Dublin for its 42nd iteration, it will bring with it the results of an effort to increase guests’ hospitality opportunities.

There are three new and enhanced fan areas around Muirfield Village Golf Club for the benefit of tournament-goers: the Patio at Patron Village, the Hill on No. 12 and the 19th Hole.

“We are interested in ensuring the tournament week experience is as enjoyable for the patron who wants to be a part of an outdoor event atmosphere as it is for the die-hard golf fan,” says Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Memorial Tournament.

The tournament is slated for May 29-June 4.

The new features are all part of a desire on the part of tournament organizers to amp up the already-considerable amenities offered to patrons and the community in general.

“Each year, we look for ways to connect with central Ohio residents by offering different amenities,” says Sullivan. “This year, we are focused on introducing new venues and attractions that will appeal to all of our patrons.”

The Patio at Patron Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Patron Village is not new to the Memorial, but the Patio at Patron Village is an upgrade.

The patio, set between the 10th fairway and 14th green, is open to all patrons. Offerings include darts, corn toss and other interactive games, as well as a selfie wall and a display of Lexus cars. A selection of Beers of the Memorial will be among the food and beverage options, as will the Patrόn House, courtesy of the Patrόn tequila brand.

A custom golf game called the Bunker Challenge will be at the Patio as well. Where miniature golf focuses entirely on the player’s putting skills, the Bunker Challenge centers on bunker escape ability. Players must hit their way out of a simulated sand bunker, toward a background simulating a tournament golf hole.

The Hill on No. 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

The Hill on No. 12 is, as its name implies, situated at the 12th hole, which happens to have one of the best views of the course.

The hole has long been a destination for tournament-goers, and this year, it is expected to be even more of an attraction thanks to the newly added Adirondack chairs and food and beverage service. That means no risk of missing a memorable Memorial moment to get up and grab a snack or a drink.

While the Patio at Patron Village and the Hill on No. 12 are intended for tournament patrons, the 19th Hole is open to all.

This pop-up sports bar-type hangout features a beer and wine patio, live music and food trucks. It’s situated near the Sixth Tee entrance to the Memorial, just off Dublin Road.

The 19th Hole

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

The 19th Hole, which has no cover charge, is open 4-8 p.m. May 31 through June 3.

Not only does it provide a hospitality opportunity for those not attending the tournament, the 19th Hole also offers a bonus for patrons on their way to or from the tournament grounds. Organizers have often noticed patrons like to keep the party going on the way out, and this provides an option for them.

The live entertainment is an extra incentive, too, as it’s not an option on the course itself due to the noise.

“We hope that the patrons take time to visit our new venues on the 12th and 18th, as well as in the Patron Village and across from the sixth tee at the 19th Hole,” Sullivan says.

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com.