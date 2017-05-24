Looking forward to the 2017 Dublin Irish Festival?

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Dublin

This August marks the 30th anniversary of the Dublin Irish Festival, and my 20th year attending.

I grew up in an Irish-American household with a father who earned his doctorate at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, and who took me to Irish dance classes at the Gaelic American Club. I studied abroad at Trinity College as well and lived with my Irish cousin off Grafton Street, read James Joyce, and hung out in the same pubs as my father had 20 years earlier. So when we moved to Dublin, Ohio, I felt a special kinship with the Irish Festival. I’m as excited today to attend the DIF as I was in 1997, and here is why.

The festival is close enough that we can walk or ride our bikes, and there is a bike check at the southwest entrance. You can also take a pedal rickshaw ride to the park. You have to love a festival that kicks off with a Dub Crawl the night before. From 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday in Historic Dublin, you can catch bands, fun and a 5K run. There is an Irish dance competition – called a feis – at Dublin Coffman High School all day Saturday. I volunteer there and love to watch everyone from the itty-bitty beginners to the world champions. Saturday night, you can watch the Parade of Champions on the Irish Thunder stage. Both of my daughters, Courtney and Catie, have danced at the festival for years. Watching them onstage with Regan Rankin Holland Academy is a highlight of my DIF. Gaining that performance experience definitely helped Courtney when she joined the cast of Riverdance.

We always have out-of-town visitors, and it’s a thrill to map out our day and share the Irish experience with them. Our neighbors host musicians and late-night music sessions at their house. We enjoy great music, food and company under the summer stars. Friday night is date night with my husband and Irish rock night for the festival. You can’t miss the bands Gaelic Storm and Skerryvore. You can also learn Irish group dancing, called Ceili Dancing, on Friday night at the Ceili Tent. It’s tons of fun, and there is a caller who tells you what to do like in country line dancing. Classes to learn the fiddle or bodhran, an Irish drum, are always busy and taught by professional musicians. All levels are welcome to give it a try. Irish food – it’s better than you think. We start with roasted sweet corn, move on to hot corned beef sandwiches and finish up with Jeni’s ice cream. Yum! You can also learn to cook Irish favorites such as shepherd’s pie and soda bread. Shopping is great at the festival, and I have purchased beautiful Celtic jewelry and handmade scarves. The arts and crafts area is interesting to walk through. Last year, I bought a beverage dispenser made out of a rock that says slainte, which means good health. You can trace your family roots at the genealogy tent. My maiden name was McDonnell, and my family is from Clare and Sligo, where I still have cousins. Don’t miss the Brian Boru area, a reenactment of a 10th century Irish settlement. I’ve tried on metal chainmail, talked to an herbalist and handled the swords. The Highland games and Celtic sports are exciting to watch. You can learn about hammer toss and hurling, and watch amateur boxing matches. Kids love the sheep herding. It’s amazing to see the border collies keep the sheep in line and go where they are guided. Celtic Canines is one of one of our favorite stops to sit in the shade and pet the Irish breeds such as the wolfhound, Irish setter and wheaten terrier. Don’t miss the Kerry bog ponies in that same area. The visiting authors and spoken word tent are meaningful to me because my father was a guest speaker, as was David Norris, my James Joyce professor from Trinity College. It’s fascinating to learn about Irish lore and mythology as well.

The sports pub is a necessary stop, especially if you like to play darts. There are dart seminars on technique and rules as well as competitions. Guinness! That gets a line all its own. Whiskey tasting can be enlightening. You can taste four different kinds of whiskey and get a Jameson/Dublin Irish Festival Irish mule mug as a souvenir. However, beer tastings are more up my alley. You can taste seven varieties and learn about the brewing process. The Emerald Club has been a wonderful treat and respite from the crowds. Fabulous catered food, open bar and private restrooms are just some of the perks. VIP club membership has also been fun as you enjoy elevated seating, catered food and private air-conditioned restrooms. The gates open on 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and we bring non-perishable food items for the Dublin Food Pantry and get in the gates for free until 11 a.m. Last year, 7.9 tons of food was donated. Sunday services are at 10 and 10:30 a.m. on different stages, so you have your choice. I like to attend the one during which the Ladies of Longford sing onstage. The bagpipe showcase is also Sunday morning, and a great way to start the day. Don’t miss the tea house, which is the tent with the lace curtains. It’s the perfect place to rest and enjoy a cup of Irish tea and scones. Finally, the best reason that I love the Dublin Irish Festival is that for three August days – whether or not you have red hair, green eyes and freckles – everyone is Irish!

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.