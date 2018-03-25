National group offers opportunities for the disabled

Matthew “Thunderstrike” McQuaid, as the 23-year-old likes to be called, loves bowling, but also spends his time snow skiing, kayaking, cycling and waterskiing.

The fact that he was born 13 weeks early with cerebral palsy and has very limited use of his legs and right arm makes his athletic choices remarkable.

“Matthew’s spirit and zest for life more than make up for his physical limitations,” says his mother, Jill McQuaid.

Dublin resident Matthew loves to be active and enjoys experiencing the outdoors, which is a perfect fit for the Adaptive Sports Connection (ASC), formerly known as The Adaptive Adventure Sports Coalition (TAASC).

In 1992, Steve Ricker founded the coalition, which is an active chapter member of Disabled Sports USA. He taught skiing to children with disabilities in upstate New York and wanted to continue in Columbus.

Disabled Sports USA began as a means to help rehabilitate military veterans who sustained physically incapacitating injuries in combat. Today, ASC helps military and civilians with disabilities, from infants in the Go Baby Go program to senior citizens recovering from hardships such as strokes.

ASC has impacted the lives of thousands of individuals living with situations such as amputations, spinal cord injuries, autism, Down syndrome, brain injuries and visual impairments. By adapting sports equipment and providing instructors, the ASC can give people with disabilities a sense of freedom, hope and independence. Other benefits include a decrease in pain, anger and depression.

ASC also provides training and leadership opportunities to participants and volunteers. Its ski program is a prime example of our community coming together to create something wonderful. The ASC has 25 certified ski instructors, plus many trained volunteers who assist at Snow Trails Ski Resort in Mansfield and Mad River Mountain Ski Resort in Valley Hi.

Every Saturday throughout January and February, Ricker and about 50 other volunteers give 15-25 lessons at each location. The ASC adapts its ski and snowboard equipment to the needs of participants, whether they are beginners or competitive racers, and no matter their disability.

“ASC made all the difference by building his confidence and convincing him that he would be safe.” - Jill McQuaid

Downhill skiing was one of the first sports Matthew took part in, when he was 6. His entire family learned to ski together, as the ASC strongly encourages friends and family to share in the adventure with the participant. In order to ski, Matthew is set up on a type of sled on skis, with a seat, shoulder straps, padding and outriggers that act like training wheels. An instructor is hands-on behind the sled, while Matthew is encouraged to lean into turns and use handles to help steer.

“I like going up the chair lift, being up high and going down fast,” says Matthew.

Most of the summer sports occur at the ASC main campus along the Scioto River in Powell. ASC has access to nearly 22 acres of land along the river for sports such as waterskiing, paddleboarding, sailing and fishing. Kayaking is one of the most popular activities, and the flatwater of Twin Lakes is perfect for beginners or expert paddlers. The Columbus Audubon for Birding by Kayak Society can help participants spot turtles, egrets, cranes, beavers and eagles.

ASC has a fleet of 70 kayaks for rent, some singles and some tandem depending on how much independence or assistance is needed. For example, Matthew sits down into a tandem kayak with outriggers that make it tip-proof, and has TheraBand devices that attach the oars to his hands.

“Matthew used to be timid and afraid to leave the comfort of his own wheelchair,” says Jill. “ASC made all the difference by building his confidence and convincing him that he would be safe.”

Eric and Joan Krauss have been integral volunteers and instructors in the kayaking and sailing programs since 2016. They have enjoyed helping others improve their boating skills while rehabilitating and having fun. Paddleboarding is increasingly popular, and the boards are adapted for people to kneel, sit or stand, trying to keep them eye level with their friends.

“We love sharing our passions and watching the participants accomplish things they never thought they could,” Eric says.

Eric also assists with rock climbing at Scioto Audubon Metro Park climbing wall, which offers adaptive equipment and a block and pulley system to aid the participants and help them develop arm strength. Professional instructors are available a few times per month to support climbers of any ability.

“The more good volunteers we get, the more we grow, and the greater the impact we can have on the community.” - Steve Ricker

ASC is nearly 100 percent volunteer, always looking to train more helpers, and encourages corporations to get involved through team building or sponsorships. Lots of people with good interpersonal skills are needed, especially when large busloads of children arrive.

Teenagers, age 14 with parent or 16 alone, could help with registration at sporting events, painting, helping others onto ski lifts or carrying kayaks, for example. Senior citizens might enjoy office work, organizing participants or fixing items on the property.

“The more good volunteers we get, the more we grow, and the greater the impact we can have on the community,” Ricker says.

It takes a village to raise our children, and the McQuaids witnessed that last summer when Matthew agreed to try waterskiing. Twelve volunteers and two boats were needed, including two starters to help him get up and two support skiers on either side who could be next to Matthew in a second if he fell. A good time to try out some new sports is Water Sports Weekend in June, where providers, participants and their families can sail, fish, waterski, paddleboard, cycle, and enjoy cooking out and camping.

Cycling is a wonderful family sport, no matter the age or disability, and now, there is a cycling center built at Glacier Ridge Metro Park where visitors can rent or borrow adapted cycles from ASC. Matthew rides on a duet bike that looks a bit like an oversized baby car seat on the front of a cycle. He loves the high speed and is able to ride 5 miles, which he could never do in a wheelchair.

“It’s my favorite,” says Matthew. “I love to go fast and ring the bell.”

No boundaries. Just sports. What could be more fun? Unleash your inner athlete, spend time outdoors, help others improve their physical and mental well-being, and enjoy yourself in the process. Volunteer your time, encourage a participant to join in the fun, or offer financial assistance, and watch your world open up. It’s a healthy win-win situation for everyone.

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.