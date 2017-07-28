Johnson’s Real Ice Cream’s new Dublin location

Jill, who went to high school in Bexley, was familiar with the original Johnson’s Real Ice Cream from her childhood. She and her son shared a serving of the mint chocolate chip-flavored ice cream. Jill likes that the chocolate chips are not waxy, and A.J. likes its green color.

Mary was sampling Johnson’s take on her favorite flavor, butter pecan. She likes Johnson’s because the flavors are richer than other ice cream shops she’s been to and the business feels like a small-town community ice cream parlor.

Caroline had been to Johnson’s before with her friends, and knew she wanted to return with her parents, Steve and Sharon. They liked sampling the many flavors before ordering.

Taylor and Kyle came from Marysville just to try some of Johnson’s ice cream. Taylor settled on a scoop of birthday cake-flavored ice cream, and Kyle tried a strawberry jamboree milkshake.

Deepa, who was enjoying Johnson’s with friends and family, decided on the salty caramel chocolate pretzel flavor. Her children attend school not too far from the shop, so they are Johnson’s regulars.

By Isabelle Brown 

Photos by Emily Hetterscheidt 

