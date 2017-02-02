J.S. Brown & Co takes CotY for Dublin porch renovation

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. Scott says they wanted “something more substantial than a mini wet bar and more room to entertain.” The new bar and seating area check both of those items off the wish list. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. Scott says they wanted “something more substantial than a mini wet bar and more room to entertain.” The new bar and seating area check both of those items off the wish list. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. The hearth/den room, complete with a fireplace, is where Scott and Anne spend the majority of their time. “It’s an ideal space for morning coffee, reading, relaxing and entertaining,” Scott says. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. A stand-alone grill in the old screened-in porch has been replaced with a large outdoor kitchen. The fire pit gives the Moores an additional seating area as well as an entertainment option. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of J.S. Brown & Co. The pitched roof covering the new screened-in porch, outdoor kitchen, and seating area lends continuity to the addition. The original plans called for a flat roof, but the HOA guidelines required the new roof to match the home’s existing roof. All parties were pleased with the result. Prev Next

When Scott and Anne Moore moved from Dallas to Columbus, they chose Dublin.

A good school system was their first priority. They built a home in the Campden Lakes neighborhood in 2000. They’ve loved it ever since and, in 2014, began renovating their screened-in porch, which eventually won a Contractor of the Year Award for the designer, J.S. Brown & Co.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry chooses the winner of the award. Projects are judged on problem-solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty and presentation.

The renovation began because Scott and Anne actually loved their screened-in porch, but they wanted something more substantial and with a larger space for entertaining.

“The goal was not to lose our porch where we like to eat dinner, but to add a nice bar, sitting area with fireplace and a larger outdoor kitchen,” Scott says.

They also wanted to make sure it looked germane to the home and not like an addition. The result transformed a screened-in porch into stunning new indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Scott and Anne’s favorite part of the renovation is the new hearth/den room because they spend so much time there now.

“It’s an ideal space for morning coffee, reading, relaxing and entertaining,” Scott says.

No renovation is without its challenges. The original roof design did not meet the Campden Lakes Homeowners Association standards, but even this bump in the road worked out in the Moore family’s favor.

The J.S. Brown team went back to the drawing board and came up with three options to meet the standards. The design for the roof that was ultimately chosen was the Moores’ favorite and the one the HOA preferred. In the end, the new roof turned out to be even nicer than the original design.

“This change was a very good change, as the end result is so much better than what the original design showed,” Scott says.

The Moores are thrilled with their renovation and the recognition it has received, and they give credit to their contractor.

“J.S. Brown & Co. did an amazing job,” Scott says.

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.