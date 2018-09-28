How diminished independence can affect older adults

The 30,000-Foot Overview

Dublin Community Senior Center Membership: Anyone 55 or older who aligns with the objectives of the DCSC is encouraged to become a member. Membership applications can be downloaded from www.dublinohiousa.gov. Mail completed application form to Recreation Services, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin, Ohio, 43017 or call 614-410-4550 to request an application.

Notable Programs Exercise Your Brain First Wednesday of each month 10-11a.m. Free, pre-registration is required through the Senior Adult Programming Office Dublin Community Recreation Center’s Talla 1 and Abbey Theater (respectively) Led by Natalie Moscato, First Light Homecare, director of marketing and community relations

Military Round Table An open call for veterans of the WWII, Korean, Vietnam and Desert Storm conflicts to share war experiences. Maybe you have a story or two to share? Contact the Adult Programming Office at 614-410-4550. Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 1-2 p.m. Free Dublin Community Recreation Center's Talla 2 Led by Jeff Noble

Birding Bring binoculars and a hat as this group heads outdoors for birding in Dublin and surrounding parks (weather permitting). Contact Jim Estep at 614-315-7768. Fridays 8:30 a.m. Free Various locations Led by Jim Estep

Stained Glass Holiday Project Make a holiday gift ornament or sun catcher choosing from several easy patterns. Learn to cut glass, grind and solder the piece using the copper foil method. All supplies and tools are provided. Dec. 7 Noon-5 p.m. $10 material fee is due to the instructor at the beginning of class Dublin Community Recreation Center's Classroom A and B Led by Donna Gleditsch

Today, 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65. Approximately 10,000 more will reach this milestone every day for the next 19 years. According to the Pew Research Center, while just 13 percent of citizens are 65 and older, by the year 2030 when all Boomers reach age 65, nearly 18 percent of the country’s population will be at least that age.

A deeper dive into Pew polls highlights the fact that the typical Boomer believes that old age does not begin until age 72, and 61 percent relate that they feel, on average, nine years younger than her or his chronological age.

A Narrower Perspective

According to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau, people 65 years and over constituted 16.7 percent of Ohio’s overall population. An aging population presents a unique set of opportunities for communities. Chief among these is senior health and what measurable actions can be taken within a community to ensure that all older adults have the opportunity to reap the benefits of an independent, active lifestyle.

Eroded Independence

The erosion of an older adult’s independence brings with it a host of health and well-being consequences, according to the National Institutes for Health. Eroded independence can trigger depression which, in turn, can further complicate and intensify chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes and increase the risk of stroke.

With nearly two million of the state’s citizens aged 65 and older, how exactly does this relate to Dublin? The answer is that the community is ahead of the curve.

Dublin Encourages Senior Adults to Participate

An active life generally equates to a longer life, which is why this community encourages older adults to participate in the myriad programs made available through the Dublin Community Senior Citizens organization.

“Inactive seniors lead to more medical issues,” says Dolores Morris, advisory board member for the Dublin Community Senior Citizens organization (DCSC). “They provide activities at the center for socialization, physical activities and speakers to broaden your horizons and stimulate your mind.”

The senior center boasts a wide-ranging repository of activities. Talks on health, fitness and other programs help seniors to stay mentally and physically sharp, ultimately maintaining their independence. However, most seniors won’t keep active unless they can interact with other seniors, according to Pat Breading, treasurer of DCSC.

“It’s important for seniors to keep active so they can be part of a vibrant community – to contribute their talents,” he says.

The group’s mission statement – to provide its members with opportunities to enjoy fellowship and pursue interests in a wide range of recreational, educational and social activities, and to serve the community – is crucial to mitigate the negative impact that eroded independence can have.

Expanding current relationships and creating an environment that fosters new ones is key for Bob Seredick, vice president of DCSC.

“We should team up with a partner or partners to keep going, and feed off one another,” he says. “More seniors need to get out of their element and come to more senior activities at the senior center. We need to do more things that will get people to know others.”

Vibrancy is reflected in the wide-ranging programs offered by the Dublin senior center. Have you ever been birding? Not only is it an activity that encourages physical activity, but the fall season coincides with migrant waterfowl that can be seen at numerous locations around the Alum Creek and Hoover reservoirs. Species such as the rare buff-breasted sandpiper and American avocet can be spotted in the area.

“It just can’t get any more vibrant than seeing all of the senior adults participating in these activities,” says Wanda Kamler, senior adult program supervisor for the City of Dublin.

Franklin County Office on Aging

Ohio Senior Adult Stats Disability, 65+: 35.2% (19th lowest) Obesity rate, 65+: 29.7% (19th highest) Flu vaccine in the past year, 65+: 57.3% (21st lowest) Life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years (14th lowest)

Disability in advanced age in Ohio is comparable to most other states. Approximately 35.2

With 10.6 percent of seniors in the state identified as smokers, the ninth highest share in the nation, and an obesity rate of 29.7 percent, Ohio is not the healthiest when it comes to senior health. To reflect this reality, the Caregiver Support Program supplements caregivers of senior adults on a short-term basis. In-home respite, adult day care, caregiver counseling and durable medical equipment are just some of what can be utilized by senior adults and their families.

More information can be found at www.officeonaging.org.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.