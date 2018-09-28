How diminished independence can affect older adults

The 30,000-Foot Overview
Today, 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65. Approximately 10,000 more will reach this milestone every day for the next 19 years. According to the Pew Research Center, while just 13 percent of citizens are 65 and older, by the year 2030 when all Boomers reach age 65, nearly 18 percent of the country’s population will be at least that age.
A deeper dive into Pew polls highlights the fact that the typical Boomer believes that old age does not begin until age 72, and 61 percent relate that they feel, on average, nine years younger than her or his chronological age.
A Narrower Perspective
According to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau, people 65 years and over constituted 16.7 percent of Ohio’s overall population. An aging population presents a unique set of opportunities for communities. Chief among these is senior health and what measurable actions can be taken within a community to ensure that all older adults have the opportunity to reap the benefits of an independent, active lifestyle.
Eroded Independence
The erosion of an older adult’s independence brings with it a host of health and well-being consequences, according to the National Institutes for Health. Eroded independence can trigger depression which, in turn, can further complicate and intensify chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes and increase the risk of stroke.
With nearly two million of the state’s citizens aged 65 and older, how exactly does this relate to Dublin? The answer is that the community is ahead of the curve.
Dublin Encourages Senior Adults to Participate
An active life generally equates to a longer life, which is why this community encourages older adults to participate in the myriad programs made available through the Dublin Community Senior Citizens organization.
“Inactive seniors lead to more medical issues,” says Dolores Morris, advisory board member for the Dublin Community Senior Citizens organization (DCSC). “They provide activities at the center for socialization, physical activities and speakers to broaden your horizons and stimulate your mind.”
The senior center boasts a wide-ranging repository of activities. Talks on health, fitness and other programs help seniors to stay mentally and physically sharp, ultimately maintaining their independence. However, most seniors won’t keep active unless they can interact with other seniors, according to Pat Breading, treasurer of DCSC.
“It’s important for seniors to keep active so they can be part of a vibrant community – to contribute their talents,” he says.
The group’s mission statement – to provide its members with opportunities to enjoy fellowship and pursue interests in a wide range of recreational, educational and social activities, and to serve the community – is crucial to mitigate the negative impact that eroded independence can have.
Expanding current relationships and creating an environment that fosters new ones is key for Bob Seredick, vice president of DCSC.
“We should team up with a partner or partners to keep going, and feed off one another,” he says. “More seniors need to get out of their element and come to more senior activities at the senior center. We need to do more things that will get people to know others.”
Vibrancy is reflected in the wide-ranging programs offered by the Dublin senior center. Have you ever been birding? Not only is it an activity that encourages physical activity, but the fall season coincides with migrant waterfowl that can be seen at numerous locations around the Alum Creek and Hoover reservoirs. Species such as the rare buff-breasted sandpiper and American avocet can be spotted in the area.
“It just can’t get any more vibrant than seeing all of the senior adults participating in these activities,” says Wanda Kamler, senior adult program supervisor for the City of Dublin.
Franklin County Office on Aging
With 10.6 percent of seniors in the state identified as smokers, the ninth highest share in the nation, and an obesity rate of 29.7 percent, Ohio is not the healthiest when it comes to senior health. To reflect this reality, the Caregiver Support Program supplements caregivers of senior adults on a short-term basis. In-home respite, adult day care, caregiver counseling and durable medical equipment are just some of what can be utilized by senior adults and their families.
More information can be found at www.officeonaging.org.
Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.