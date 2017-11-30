Healthy and active year-round with Dublin’s Fit52

How do you measure a year?

Theater buffs might say 525,600 minutes. For others, it’s 365 days, 52 weeks, 12 months or four seasons.

And with the new year, we’re measuring other things too, such as our waistlines, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Though most of us will, at some point in our lives, vow to be healthier in the new year, that usually goes out the window by spring.

For those who want to get serious this year, there’s Fit52, the new rewards system for Dublin Community Recreation Center members. Commit to achieving your health goals and working toward a healthier lifestyle for 52 weeks.

Just sign up and start earning points for working out, attending fitness or educational classes, and participating in incentive programs. And look for challenges throughout the year to stay motivated.

“Our objective with Fit52 is to provide support and help patrons stay on track in achieving their personal health and fitness goals, one week at a time, for 52 weeks,” says DCRC Fitness and Wellness Supervisor Pat Casto. “Fit52 is different from a fad diet or workout in that it’s not a quick fix, but rather a 52-week challenge with rewards and recognition for your effort.”

Points can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes such as group fitness passes, gift cards, Dublin apparel and gym accessories.

“Fit52 motivates me to just keep working out,” says Mary Kinzeler, a DCRC member and early Fit52 participant. “The program is fun and easy to follow. The incentive prizes promote health. I’ve earned free workout classes and even a Bod Pod analysis that evaluates body composition.”

For those who need a little variation in their workouts, and in the spirit of year-round wellness, we asked DCRC staff and members to share their favorite ways to stay fit throughout the year.

Winter

“I swim two to three times a week in the lap pool. I work second shift, so it’s nice to go during the day when it’s quieter.” –Clint Diehl, DCRC Member *100 Fit52 points

“Running on the indoor track!” –Kiko Gill, DCRC Member *100 Fit52 points

“My husband and I enjoy skiing. It’s wonderful to hit the slopes when the air is crisp and the sun is shining. Not only do we get our exercise in, but we also get to enjoy the outdoors.” –Carla Doty, DCRC Adult Recreation Program Supervisor

Spring

“I’m always encouraging members to measure their body composition using the Bod Pod. Spring is a great time to start getting into shape for swimsuit season and, more importantly, reach a healthier fat-to-lean-tissue ratio.” –TJ Putnam, DCRC Fitness and Wellness Coordinator *1,000 Fit52 points

“I trained for a marathon last spring and spent many, many miles running on the indoor track. I’ve made many acquaintances of all ages, and it’s like seeing an old friend when they ask about what you are training for or comment on your pace that day.” –Andrea Burns, DCRC Member *100 Fit52 points

Summer

“I play basketball in the gym with a solid, fun group of guys. It lets us unleash some competitive juices over a friendly game.” –Nick Gualtieri, DCRC Member *100 Fit52 points

“Weight training, spinning and yoga classes in a group setting keep me motivated.” –Kate Futty, DCRC Aquatics Operations Coordinator *100 Fit52 points

Fall

“I love taking my dogs Juno and Josie to Nando’s Dog Park in Darree Fields Park to do the agility exercises.” –Alexa Molzahn, DCRC Front Desk Worker

“The perfect fall day would include a walk in a Dublin park, watching the leaves change.” –Wanda Kamler, DCRC Senior Adult Programs Supervisor

For more information on Fit52 and a list of prizes, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov/fitness. For more Dublin Community Recreation Center offerings, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov/recreation.

Sarah McQuaide is a public information officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.