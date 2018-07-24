This Dublin master bathroom is now glowing

The Andersons’ house was originally built in 1983, and the rest of the house had already been renovated. This bathroom was the final room of the original house. It was about time that the bathroom was updated.

“They wanted it to be modern to match the style of the rest of the recently remodeled home,” says Charles Griffey, owner of Griffey Remodeling.

Before the remodel, the bathroom featured a lot of dark wood, including the borders around the mirrors and the cabinets. The tub was tiled with a dark stone counter and brown tiles on the side, making the room feel smaller. After the remodel, the tub was replaced with an open glass shower with a marble backsplash, making the bathroom appear brighter and larger. To make this happen, the floor framing had to be modified to allow for the shower to be barrier-free.

The original stained glass, single-pane window was replaced with a modern glass, getting rid of a drafty window and letting more natural light enter the room. The larger mirrors open up the space as well, reflecting the light throughout the room. Despite the larger look, the square footage has actually declined.

“This bathroom actually got smaller because the clients wanted more closet space,” Griffey says. “The larger closet was achieved by eliminating the bulky, unused tub and redesigning the space.”

Not only does the bathroom sport a new modern look, it now features modern technology. A motion sensor night light was installed under the vanity and a ceiling heater was installed above the drying off area. It’s set on a timer to conserve energy. There are also waterproof lights installed in the shower tile. This technology puts this bathroom leaps and bounds ahead of where it was before the renovation.

The Andersons love their new bathroom. It was everything that they wanted, and this remodel has finally transported their bathroom out of 1983.

This bathroom desperately needed to be updated. Between the dark tiles and wood and the yellow light fixtures, the room felt cramped and dingy. Griffey replaced the beige walls and dark wood floor with cohesive tile on the wall and the floor, modernizing the space. New white-toned light fixtures make the room brighter and more open. It has become common to replace a bathtub with a bigger shower, as they are easier to clean and more environmentally friendly than the standard bathtub. The shower features a rain shower and a large adjustable shower head. The glass wall will be easier to clean than a standard shower door or even a shower curtain. The counter continues into the area and gives easy storage space for toiletries and keeps them tucked out of the way. The renovation has also led to more storage space with custom European beech floating cabinets as well as a matching cabinet on the wall with integrated outlets. The sinks have been replaced with updated hardware and are set into beautiful white countertops.

