Former Dublin mayor helped lay the foundation of Dublin

In 1982, Joel Campbell and his wife, Robin, decided it was time to move from Columbus to be closer to where Campbell was working in Dublin. The pair fell in love with a home on Brand Road that had been built before the Civil War, and had no idea that living in Dublin would lead them to where they are now, though they’ve been in the same house ever since.

Campbell, a lawyer by trade, had been working on some projects in Dublin, including helping organize where Dublin’s first bike paths would go. Within a few short years, Campbell went from the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission to Dublin City Council, then was appointed as a council representative for the commission.

Campbell, now 70, was first elected to City Council in 1990. During his time on Council, Campbell became one of the first advocates of the Dublin Irish Festival.

“It was our group together that talked about all the pros and cons, and we voted early on to fund it at the levels that they needed to really take it to the next step to make it a nationally recognized event,” he says. “I think we’ve all seen the joy that has brought.”

Campbell was also partly responsible for the building of the Dublin Community Recreation Center. For those counting, that makes him three for three in major developments in Dublin – developments that have made the City of Dublin a cut above surrounding Columbus suburbs. Robin Campbell attributes that success to her husband’s character as well as his fellow councilmembers.

“I used to accuse him of being civically obsessed,” says Robin. “If he said he was going to participate in something, or be on a board or be a resource, he (would give) 100 percent.”

Before he knew it, Campbell was chosen by Council in 1994 to serve as mayor of Dublin.

“I didn’t plan that when I came to Dublin; I got gradually more and more familiar with the City,” says Campbell. “I admired the work that people did in the mayor and Council positions, so that’s why I decided to run for the City Council. When I got there, I felt that, at some point, I would become the City mayor.”

Campbell remained on Council until 1998. The same year, he was selected as Grand Marshal for Dublin’s Independence Day celebration, and his wife says he’s deserving of the honors he’s been awarded.

“He’s worked so hard all his life,” says Robin. “I’m super proud of him.”

Working in government is notorious for being hard and slow work, but Campbell says it was made easier by his colleagues.

“I remember, at the end of my City Council term, the thing I remember thinking – and I even told people – the late night meetings, I’m not sure I’m going to miss those. But I will miss the people,” says Campbell. “The Dublin local government had – and has – very qualified people to do the roles, but they’re also very friendly people.”

Of course, Dublin has changed since Campbell and his wife made it home in 1982. When they purchased it, the Campbells’ home sat on 150 acres of open space, and was surrounded by even more open space and farm land.

“The first few years we lived there, it was corn fields or soy fields. … We were kind of out in the country,” says Campbell. “We kind of joked that we had to put in a few pine trees to break up the winds, because I think we were the first city from Indianapolis.”

As part of Council at such an early time, Campbell says he faced a major dilemma:

“On one hand, you have the advantage of the blank slate,” he says. “On the other, you have to be careful about how you do everything, because we knew the issues we were deciding would affect things decades into the future.”

As many Dublin residents now know, quality of life in Dublin has proven that Campbell and his colleagues knew what they were doing when they planned Dublin. It now boasts more than 100 miles of bike paths, the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet and around 45,000 residents.

“It’s changed from that to really a vibrant and successful City, and I’m proud to be there now. I’m proud to have been involved in the years it was growing,” he says. “We felt at the time, when we were in the government, that we were engaged in a mission to grow the City. So we did.”

Robin has a six minute commute, and couldn’t be happier for the City that has grown thanks to people like her husband.

“If I never have to leave my ZIP code, I’m happy; it’s just been wonderful,” she says. “We feel very blessed and grateful for what the City of Dublin has afforded us.”

Labor Day weekend of this year will mark the Campbells’ 35th anniversary of moving into Dublin. Campbell is a partner in the Strip, Hoppers, Leithart, McGrath & Terlecky Co., LPA firm, and Robin works for The Wendy’s Company in Dublin. The pair have two children: Scott Campbell, who lives in Cleveland, and Kristie Campbell-Williams, who works at the same firm as her father. They have four grandchildren.

When he’s not working, Campbell enjoys riding his bike on Dublin’s bike paths in the summer and, in the winter, he enjoys the stationary bikes at the Rec Center. The Campbells are also very involved in the community; serving on various advisory commissions and the Dublin Community Church, among others. He and Robin also hike together, and Campbell plays golf in a “perpetual pursuit of being a reasonable golfer.”

Being in a place in which he can pursue the things he enjoys, Campbell says he has no regrets when it comes to his tenure in Dublin.

“I love the way I live. I love the way things have changed,” he says. “If I had to pick an ideal place to live, it would be where I live.”

