Family opens up kitchen with 100-year-old barn beam

To gain a more open space, the Coopers had to add an old barn beam for structural reasons, a feature they now love.

The Cooper family is used to being uprooted; they have moved five times to five different states, the last of which brought them to Columbus in 2008. They chose to live in Concord Township because they knew, from the experience of their four previous moves, that a newly built home, access to great schools, a growing community, and close proximity to a golf course were their priorities.

Kerry Cooper, her husband, Robinson, and their daughters Kailin and Kendall loved their home but knew the kitchen was not working for them. In early 2015 they discussed building a new home because they felt the need to make some changes after seven years in the home, but they decided to renovate instead.

“We love our current house, but the kitchen was ‘choppy’ and we wanted to open it up for entertaining,” Kerry says.

They contacted Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers and presented them with a wish list: more space, a large island, a fireplace, and more energy efficient overall. The team at Dave Fox came up with a plan that the Coopers loved, and it included the addition of a mud room, which, Kerry says, “became a great entry with lockers for storage.”

No remodel comes without its challenges, and the Coopers were presented with two. First, the construction left them without access to their kitchen for five months. Luckily for them, their home had a bar area in the finished basement that doubled as their kitchen during the renovation.

“Having this area was key,” Kerry says. “I would not recommend taking on a kitchen remodel unless you have an area to relocate.”

The second challenge involved a structural beam that could not be moved. The Coopers wanted to open up the space, so a 100-year-old barn beam became the solution, and the Coopers believe it adds flair to their new kitchen.

While timelines for renovations are often fluid, the team at Dave Fox held fairly firm to the original schedule presented to the Coopers. This helped ease Kerry’s mind throughout the process, along with detailed communication from their project manager. Kerry was always informed about who would be working in the home, and this meant a great deal to the family.

“Having two teenage girls in the house, I was always concerned about strangers being in the house,” she says.

Though the Cooper family has only been enjoying their new kitchen for the past year, they would be game for taking on another project in the future, especially if it enabled them to stay in the home they love.

“I would definitely go through the process again as opposed to moving another time,” Kerry says.

