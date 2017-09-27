Factors to consider when children travel abroad

× Expand Photo courtesy of Colleen D'Angelo Catie D'Angelo works with children in Cuba

At airports across the world, mothers and fathers wave goodbye to their children as they fly to tour, serve, work or study abroad.

Self-doubt arises as parents wonder if their kids have enough common sense and experience to keep their money and passports safe; be wary, yet open to meeting new people; and not break or lose their cell phones, the virtual lifeline connecting them to home.

I’ve been at that departure gate many times, sending my children off to Guatemala, Peru, Cuba, China, Japan and all over Europe. It doesn’t get any easier, but I’m more confident each time that my kids will be able to handle most crises that they encounter. Traveling certainly comes with risks, but doing the groundwork helps everyone feel more prepared.

Today, we at least have modern technology to make our world feel smaller. When I studied in Ireland and backpacked through Europe and northern Africa, I didn’t have a cell phone and only occasionally sent a postcard home letting my parents know I was alive.

Now there are multiple instant messaging applications to communicate in real time, and share photos and videos as well. We have used Viber in Europe, while Dublin resident Cynthia Cassidy used Whatsapp when her daughter Tess spent time in Ethiopia. My friend Jackie Calnon uses WeChat whenever her son, Alex, goes to China. He also buys a Chinese Sim card and replaces the one in his phone so he can make calls there.

“Keep the American Sim card in a safe place, because that has all of your contact information and photos stored in it,” suggests Jackie.

Several months before traveling, make sure all passports are up to date and will not expire within six months of your trip. Some countries will turn you away if your passport is current but expiring soon. Be prepared to show proof of your return flight to the U.S. and register with the U.S. Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). You can do this online and share your itinerary so officials can get in touch with you in case of emergency.

Find out if your child needs a visa, what kind to get and whether the school or travel company can help you. When my daughter tours abroad with the show Riverdance, the performing company handles all of her work visas. When my husband and I traveled to China to visit her, we had to hire a company in Washington, D.C. to apply in person for our tourist visas. Give yourself two months for this, because you may be denied several times before the visa goes through.

You may need shots and should plan them a minimum of six weeks in advance. Keep a copy of your inoculations with you at all times, especially when going through customs. It’s also a good idea to travel with a first aid kit, topical and oral Benadryl, medical insurance, and the location of the nearest hospital. When I chaperoned a dance tour in Japan, a boy came down with a burning fever and bright red rash that spread all over his body. The two kinds of Benadryl were enough to calm the situation down while we figured out he was having an allergic reaction to soy.

Big trips usually cost big money, so it’s nice when the kids can work or fundraise to help out. Cynthia Cassidy says her daughter, Sara, traveled to England with a division of Campus Crusades, and they handed out 8,000 DVDs of the Bible in two weeks to people they met on London streets. She raised money prior to leaving by mailing letters to friends and family describing her intended journey.

You can’t even buy food on an airplane these days without a credit card, so even students should carry one. AAA has a Visa TravelMoney card; you establish the amount on the card, and purchases are then deducted. Parents can reload the card at any time and students can’t overspend. I also recommend getting some cash in the currencies you need ahead of time. It takes a few days and you can order the bills from your bank for an $8 fee.

I also use the Flightview App, which gives up-to-date information on the departure, arrival, gate information and any changes that occur. My daughter was flying home from Philadelphia recently when I noticed that Flightview said her plane was canceled, which meant she had to spend the night. Courtney texted that she was on the runway and the plane was about to take off. Five minutes later, she found that her flight was canceled, the plane was returning to the terminal and she needed a hotel room. Fortunately, I had already reserved a room for her.

Be respectful of local dress codes and customs. You don’t want to stand out as a tourist, so try to blend in when possible. In some countries, that can mean covering your shoulders and wearing a long skirt or pants, especially when visiting religious establishments. I bought a djellaba and headscarf when touring Morocco, which didn’t hide my blue eyes and freckles, but helped me feel more courteous and reverent.

Google Translator is the language dictionary of today and an indispensable app when struggling with a different language. Type in the English word, and it gives you the foreign word and pronunciation. It even worked for us in Japan; we pointed the phone’s camera over Japanese characters on a menu and the app deciphered the foods for us.

Speaking of cameras, teach your children to always ask permission when taking photographs of people. It’s common courtesy and having that interaction will result in a more memorable experience. After all, making a positive impact, creating a more unified world and sharing a global experience is what traveling is all about.

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.