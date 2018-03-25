Epic Group Ohio transforms outdated kitchen

When Carrie and Dominic Wisler moved to their home in Dublin to be closer to family in 2016, they knew a renovation was in their future. They were able to transform the first floor of their home to better fit their style and needs with the help of Epic Group Ohio.

“We chose this house for its character, but also knowing that we would need to renovate,” says Carrie. “While we knew it was going to be a major undertaking, we were looking forward to the opportunity to make it our own.”

Following several neighborhood recommendations, the Wislers contacted Epic and met with owners Bob and Susan Dyas to discuss a kitchen remodel. Like many modern homeowners, they found their formal dining room to be outdated and unnecessary.

“We ended up taking down the wall between the kitchen and formal dining room to use the space as one large kitchen with a pantry, bar and eat-in area,” says Carrie. “We actually removed as many walls as possible to open up the space in the front entrance, living room and kitchen.”

With a new sprawling footprint, darker cabinets, more natural light and a custom-made barn door for the pantry, the Wislers – including daughters Maria, 4 and Veronica, 2 – are very happy with their new kitchen and living space.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.