Epic Group Ohio transforms outdated kitchen

When Carrie and Dominic Wisler moved to their home in Dublin to be closer to family in 2016, they knew a renovation was in their future. They were able to transform the first floor of their home to better fit their style and needs with the help of Epic Group Ohio.
“We chose this house for its character, but also knowing that we would need to renovate,” says Carrie. “While we knew it was going to be a major undertaking, we were looking forward to the opportunity to make it our own.”
Following several neighborhood recommendations, the Wislers contacted Epic and met with owners Bob and Susan Dyas to discuss a kitchen remodel. Like many modern homeowners, they found their formal dining room to be outdated and unnecessary.
“We ended up taking down the wall between the kitchen and formal dining room to use the space as one large kitchen with a pantry, bar and eat-in area,” says Carrie. “We actually removed as many walls as possible to open up the space in the front entrance, living room and kitchen.”
With a new sprawling footprint, darker cabinets, more natural light and a custom-made barn door for the pantry, the Wislers – including daughters Maria, 4 and Veronica, 2 – are very happy with their new kitchen and living space.
Prior to the renovation, neither the Wislers nor their guests were enticed to spend time in the kitchen. Now, Veronica and Maria enjoy sitting at the island to watch their parents cook. “The kitchen was small and the overall setup was not inviting. We enjoy cooking and entertaining, both of which were difficult with a small enclosed space,” says Carrie. “Our girls love sitting at the island while watching us make meals.”
The extra space gained from eliminating the dining room made the perfect spot for a walk-in pantry complete with a custom-made barn door from Capital City Millwork in Westerville.
By extending the kitchen into the space where the dining room used to be, the Wislers were able to integrate the living and kitchen space more seamlessly.“I love the flow from the kitchen to the bar area to the living room. It makes it great for having friends and family over,” says Dominic.