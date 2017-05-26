DublinLifeMag | Snapshots June 2017

×
1 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin City Schools
×
2 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin City Schools
×
3 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin City Schools
×
4 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
×
5 of 10
Photo courtesy Dublin Arts Council
×
6 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
×
7 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
×
8 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
×
9 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
×
10 of 10
Photo courtesy of Dublin Arts Council
Want your snapshots to appear in print? Tag your photos #DubLifeMag on Twitter and Instagram, and then send your high-resolution shot to Assistant Editor Amanda DePerro at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com. Include your name and caption information.