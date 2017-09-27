Bookmarks | DublinLife | October 2017

Adult Reads

By Mary Biscuso, Library Assistant, Adult Services

Julia’s Cats: Julia Child’s Life in the Company of Cats

By Patricia Barey and Therese Burson

Not long after they arrived in Paris in 1948, a young feline appeared on the doorstep of Julia and Paul Child’s house. And with the arrival of Minette, Julia recalled, “Our domestic circle was completed.”

Minette was the first of several cats to share Julia’s life, and Barey’s biography is filled with photos of the famous chef and her beloved kitties.

A Dog’s Way Home

By W. Bruce Cameron

Lucas Ray is beyond gobsmacked when a pit bull puppy hops out of an abandoned building and into his arms.

Though his apartment building doesn’t allow animals, Lucas sneaks Bella home to live with him and his mother. As time passes, Lucas trains Bella, and they develop a deep bond.

But one day, Bella is seized by animal control because pit bulls are banned in Denver, and sent to live in a foster home. Bella is devastated, and sets out on a 400-mile journey to find her beloved Lucas in this sweet tale of canine devotion.

Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand

By Helen Simonson

Proper British retired major Ernest Pettigrew lives his days quietly, looking forward to his daily afternoon cup of perfectly brewed tea. But when his brother dies, Major Pettigrew meets and develops an unexpected friendship with Mrs. Jasmina Ali, a local Pakistani shopkeeper from his small village.

A shared love of books and the loss of their respective spouses deepens their friendship, and a tentative romance develops. But can their newfound love survive the villagers’ desire to keep him as their curmudgeonly local and Mrs. Ali as the polite foreigner? A delightful tale of manners, this title is a perennial favorite at the library.

A Man Called Ove

By Fredrik Backman

Cranky Ove is known as the bitter neighbor from hell in his neighborhood, but this changes when a boisterous young family moves in next door.

Ove has a reason to be cranky, but no one has bothered to discover why, until the talkative new neighbors with the two young daughters move in next door and promptly flatten Ove’s mailbox.

A tentative friendship develops over such subjects as the care and keeping of cats, and the delicate art of backing up U-Haul trailers. This unique book is heartwarming without sentimentality.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Managing Editor Garth Bishop at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

A Welcome Murder

By Robin Yocum

A Welcome Murder follows former baseball player Johnny Earl as he returns from a seven-year prison stint looking to retrieve his stash of drug money and leave town. Before he can leave, though, local police bring him in to question him about the murder of the FBI informant who sent him to jail, and his former cellmate comes looking for the money so he can use it for his own purposes.

The book, by Columbus author Robin Yocum, has strong Ohio connections that may be familiar to local readers. Earl’s one-time baseball was in Toledo, and the hometown he has returned to following his stretch in the joint is Steubenville. Yocum has written several other critically acclaimed novels and was a longtime investigative reporter in Columbus.