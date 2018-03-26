Dublin senior revamps Hall of Fame program

For many high school students, internships are a college-age problem.

But not in Dublin. And for senior Jessica Blake, internship experience No. 1 provided an opportunity to improve an aspect of her school district’s Hall of Fame program.

Blake’s involvement in Young Professionals Academy (YPA) at Dublin Jerome High School allowed her to land her first internship, a public relations position in Dublin City Schools’ communications office.

“In YPA, you spend your first two weeks of each quarter in the classroom, learning basic career skills such as resume building,” says Blake. “I was then paired with Keyburn Grady, director of our alumni association, who placed me on the Hall of Fame project.”

Blake noticed particular faults with how nominations were being received and wanted to build awareness of the program. She began extensive research on Hall of Fame programs at institutions such as Upper Arlington High School, The Ohio State University and Penn State University. Blake was very interested in how these schools collect nominations, wondering how she could potentially alter Dublin’s program.

“Those girls have been there for me in some of the hardest times, and it was such an amazing experience to work with them.” - Blake

After three months of work, Blake helped transform the application process into an easily accessible Google Form, hoping to increase the number of Hall of Fame nominations received each year. Blake also proposed a new idea, broadening which individuals could be nominated for the program into three categories: Distinguished Alumni Award, Community Service Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award.

“Through this project, I learned how many things there are to celebrate through our alumni and what they are currently doing,” says Blake. “It’s a wonderful way to highlight the district as a whole.”

Outside of YPA, Blake is heavily involved in many organizations at Jerome. An avid athlete, Blake has been on the track and cross-country teams for the past four years. For her final season on the cross-country team, Blake held the title of team captain.

“I care so much for that cross-country team,” says Blake. “Those girls have been there for me in some of the hardest times, and it was such an amazing experience to work with them.”

Blake is also involved in the 2018 Class Cabinet, Young Life, National Honors Society and The Verve, her high school’s student-run magazine. As editor for The Verve and an intern at ABC 6, Blake is able to expand upon her love for journalism and the career she one day hopes to pursue.

Blake will attend the University of Missouri beginning in the fall 2018 and will major in journalism. During her college search, Blake focused on each university’s journalism program, looking to find the best experiences before she’s in the spotlight one day. With her chosen career path in mind, Blake is looking toward the future, bright-eyed and determined.

“I just want to be telling stories, stories that can change people’s perspective of the world around them,” says Blake. “Whether big or small, I know these stories can have an effect on someone.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.