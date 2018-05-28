Dublin Scioto senior excels in academic competitions

× Expand Zach Sanderson Zach Sanderson/zachsanderson.com High school students hacked at OHI/O's first High School I/O high school hackathon at the PAST Foundation on April 15, 2017

Many high school students consider job interviews and career choices future obstacles.

But that’s not the case for Dublin Scioto High School graduate Jasmohan Bawa, whose involvement in two student organizations has molded his professional goals beyond his high school years.

As a student in Dublin City Schools’ IT Academy, Bawa became a member of Business Professionals of America during his junior year at Scioto. Through various competitions held by the organization, Bawa became a contender in the Computer Science and Advanced Interview Skills competitions.

“In the category of Advanced Interview Skills, I created a resume and cover letter, while also interviewing for a computer science-related job,” says Bawa. “You can use interview skills in any setting, whether it be for a job or any other career goal.”

After two years of participating in these competitions, Bawa has become a state champion. In May, he was one of just three local students to advance to the BPA National Competition in Dallas.

“Last year, I didn’t make it past the regional competition for Advanced Interview Skills,” says Bawa. “This year, I won the state competition. … I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

As a member of the American Computer Science League, Bawa has competed in a variety of hackathons and computer science events. These competitions require teams of students to solve a problem through the creation of some technological device, with some competitions giving a theme to focus on and others allowing a free-for-all.

“For the CBUS Student Hack, we made an android application,” says Bawa. “Before these competitions, I never knew how to create an app, and I’ve since developed that skill.”

Bawa and his team have competed at The Ohio State University Hackathon, where they took first place, and in the CBUS Student Hack, where they took fourth place. Most notably, Bawa and his team went to the national competition in Anaheim, California in 2017. Though Bawa’s team didn’t place as highly as he’d hoped, Bawa reminisces on this day, smiling.

“My favorite part of these competitions has been working with my friends,” he says. “I’ve learned a lot about working with others through these events.”

Aside from these achievements, Bawa has been a driven student, involved in numerous organizations at Scioto.

As treasurer for the Student Senate and National Honor Society, Bawa has coordinated major fundraisers for both the school district and national philanthropic causes, including pediatric cancer and hurricane relief. He was president of the math club, where he and his teammates competed in monthly math tests against schools across the state. Bawa has also played tennis all four years.

Bawa plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in computer science and engineering in the fall. When speaking of his future career, Bawa lists service as his No. 1 career aspiration.

“I would love to have my own start-up that can help people in some way,” he says. “Service is such an important aspect in my life, and I would love to own a business that helps other people.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer.