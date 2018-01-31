Dublin resident talks business and volunteering

In 2001, after moving to Historic Dublin, business owner Betty Clark had a realization while watching City officials and community members march in the Independence Day parade: She knew nothing about Dublin.

That, she concluded, needed to change.

Shortly after the parade, Clark, already a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, was inspired to advance her community involvement and participate in the Leadership Dublin Executive Program. The eight-month-long program – then one year long – teaches members the significance of community service, all while forming professional relationships.

“(The Chamber members) encouraged me to join Leadership Dublin … and that changed everything for me,” Clark says. “It is such a worthwhile program. … It took me right out of my shell.”

Today, Clark’s local volunteer involvement is stronger than ever. Plus, her 1996 startup company, CP Media & Marketing Agency, benefited from the program’s expansion of her professional connections.

In Business

Helping organizations from Dublin City Schools to Fifth Third Bank, CPM may be small in office size and number of employees, but it’s garnered national recognition. In May 2017, Clark received an American Advertising Federation Silver Medal Award, the highest award in the advertising field, for the central Ohio area.

“I stay in touch with the interns, and they come back (to visit). It’s very rewarding on my end to see how they’ve progressed.” - Clark

After expanding its services in 2001, CPM now offers diverse resources including graphic design, digital media and marketing, and promotional products. The company has the ability to meet a one-time need or cover all of a company’s marketing endeavors.

“I like to think of ourselves as a one-stop shop for businesses,” Clark says. “If you don’t market your company, you’re not going to grow your company, so that is why my goal is to make an affordable option for small businesses to assist them with their marketing, no matter the budget.”

And with Clark’s passion for volunteering, implementing a community service component into CPM was natural. Through the Chamber’s leadership program, Clark quickly connected with the Dublin Young Professionals Organization (YPO) and jumped on board.

Now, for the past 10 years, Clark has brought on Dublin high schoolers involved with YPO for several weeks out of the semester to educate them on marketing and small businesses.

“(YPO) is a great thing that can combine the schools and my business together, so I really like that,” she says. “I stay in touch with the interns, and they come back (to visit). It’s very rewarding on my end to see how they’ve progressed.”

Clark is gratified to see her interns succeed thanks to their firsthand experience in real-world media and marketing management.

In Her Own Time

Perhaps Clark’s most prominent volunteering effort has been helping start and build up the Miracle League of Central Ohio. This summer-based program, which made its Dublin debut in 2005, allows children with mental and or physical conditions participate in American’s favorite pastime: baseball.

“You get to know these kids and see them grow up,” Clark says. “I believe we’re giving something to these kids who wouldn’t normally have this benefit.”

From May to July, the 288 participating children gather every Saturday at Darree Fields Park with coaches, volunteers and family members to enjoy a daylong tournament. Clark says it’s all about having fun, so every player gets the opportunity to hit, run and score points.

Clark’s husband, John McClenaghan, also gets involved in the Miracle League. He helps Clark with events such as grandparents day and opening day, since she is the special events coordinator.

Clark says to make the games even more fun, she and McClenaghan will load around 800 hot dogs into their car along with 1,000 water bottles to serve.

“We try to make it real, as real as possible for them,” she says. “(McClenaghan) is a real trooper. He comes with me and helps me load everything up and unload everything. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without him.”

The couple is also a part of the Dublin Historical Society, one of McClenaghan’s favorite groups. Clark describes him as “a little walking book of history.”

And Clark’s volunteer credentials do not stop there. She also went through the trifecta of citizen community academies: the Citizen Police Academy to learn about Dublin’s law enforcement; the Citizens U program, a weeks-long course that teaches participants about the city’s departments; and the Citizens Fire Academy.

Clark says the fire academy was particularly fun, since participants got their own fire protection gear, experienced a controlled structure burn and learned the basics of first aid, which led her to another volunteer opportunity.

“Through that, I (now) volunteer with the Washington Township Fire Department for (events),” she says. “I also became certified as a CPR instructor, so I can assist (the department) when they have classes to teach people CPR.”

In Others’ Eyes

With all her hours of volunteering and getting to know the Dublin community, Clark has become a mentor for many children and young adults, even if she didn’t initially realize her influence.

“I didn’t think I was a mentor to people until somebody I was good friends with said, ‘Well, you know, you’re my mentor,’ and I thought, ‘I had no idea about that,’” Clark laughs. “You’d be surprised. You wouldn’t know what an influence you’ve had on somebody.”

Clark says all of these opportunities could not have been possible without the help of Chamber, calling the organization the catalyst for all her volunteer possibilities. As for Dublin as a whole, Clark smiles when speaking about the passion and dedication of the community.

“I love this community,” Clark says. “There is just so much pride. The residents of Dublin genuinely care about one another, and they want to see the city grow and prosper. … I just can’t think of any other place I’d want to live.”

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

