Dublin officials using basketball to build chemistry

If you’re ever curious to find out who the sharpest shooters are with the Dublin Police Department, just head to the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) on a Tuesday night. You won’t see target practice with firearms, but you will see plenty of shots fired. Three-point shots, that is.

Dublin Police, with the help of a couple of Washington Township firefighters, have formed a team for the first time to compete in the DCRC adult basketball league.

Team captain Cpl. Tom Gallagher says there are several reasons for playing.

“I think it builds our team on the court and also at work,” Gallagher says. “We get to know members of the community where we work and patrol on a daily basis. People also see a different side of us that they don’t normally see, and we get to have some fun.”

Some players, such as Gallagher, have minimal experience playing organized basketball.

“I tried out for the team in eighth grade and didn’t make it. The decision by the coach, to this day, haunts me,” he says, jokingly.

Other members of the team are gym enthusiasts who more or less grew up at the DCRC.

“I’ve played a lot of basketball in this gym,” says Evan Will, a Washington Township firefighter and paramedic.

Will was born and raised in Dublin. He played basketball at Dublin Coffman High School before taking his talents to the College of Wooster.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Dublin Team Captain Cpl. Tom Gallagher says competing is a great team-building activity for the Dublin Police Department.

The 30-year-old says he is happy to still be playing and even happier to be playing with fellow first responders.

“We see these guys on runs all the time, but don’t really get to do too much with them other than a meal here or there. This is a good time to get out and bond with them,” Will says. “And it’s awesome because we’re playing against the same people that we’re here to protect and serve.”

The police basketball team is just one of 146 adult basketball, softball and volleyball teams that registered through Dublin Recreation Services this past year. There are also leagues for the individual sports of tennis and badminton.

Dublin Sports Program Supervisor Kelly Rigano says basketball and badminton are the sports that usually fill up fastest.

“We added a fifth night for basketball for the 2012-2013 season because of demand,” Rigano says. “We evaluate our gym schedule on a regular basis to see if we could add additional badminton leagues because of their popularity, but we recognize the need to maintain a balance between leagues and open recreation time for DCRC members and guests.”

Rigano says she has noticed that the other teams enjoy getting a chance to compete against the police.

“Other teams have fun playing against them and getting to see them as regular citizens,” Rigano says. “Seeing our police officers in an off-duty atmosphere, having fun, getting exercise and bonding with each other as well as other teams is great to see.”

Lt. Justin Paez agrees. He says he has noticed a positive response from the teams they have played.

“You hear people reference the fact that we’re police officers. I’m certain it’s interesting for them, but they’re appreciative, like most of the people in Dublin are, of what we do,” Paez says. “To see us outside of a cruiser, outside of a uniform and engaged in the same activities that they enjoy is absolutely beneficial.”

The team started off the season with two losses before picking up its first win in week three. But win or lose, the guys are having fun, and that’s all that counts.

“At the end of the day, it’s just nice to get out and engage in the sports we played in high school,” Paez says. “It’s nice to be able to do that with people you work with and have a little different experience.”

If you are interested in participating in a sports league, head to www.DublinOhioUSA.gov/recreation-services/leagues for more information.

Josh Poland is a public information officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at hbealer@cityscenecolumbus.com.