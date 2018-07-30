Dublin native loves playing for the Columbus Clippers

× Expand Photos courtesy of Cathryn Wood

Growing up in Dublin, Eric Stamets has always cheered on the Cleveland Indians and the Columbus Clippers. Nine years ago, when he graduated from Dublin Scioto High School, he dreamed of making it in the big leagues.

Now, he is an infielder for the Triple-A minor league Columbus Clippers.

Stamets, who set school records for batting average (.549), runs scored (43) and triples (nine) as a senior at Scioto, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round (207th overall pick) of the 2012 MLB draft out of the University of Evansville, located near the Ohio River in southwest Indiana. He spent three-plus seasons in the Angels’ farm system prior to being traded to the Cleveland Indians – the Clippers’ major league affiliate – on July 28, 2015, in exchange for outfielder David Murphy.

After finishing the 2015 season and starting the 2016 campaign with the Double-A team Akron RubberDucks, Stamets made his Clippers debut on April 27, 2016, in Columbus against the Charlotte Knights. He cracked the line-up again the following night before being reassigned to Akron, where he played in 69 games compared to 22 for the Clippers.

Last season was the exact opposite, as he appeared in 101 contests for Columbus and 14 for Akron. This year, he has suited up exclusively for the Clippers and is still amazed that he plays his home games at Huntington Park, a mere 15 miles from Scioto.

“Playing your whole life, your main goal is to make it to the big leagues,” Stamets says. “But I kind of figured at some point if I didn’t make it to the big leagues that I would be in Triple-A for a little bit. I didn’t know if that was going to be for the Clippers or not. I didn’t expect that.”

There is an added perk for Stamets being a member of the Clippers. With his father, Jim, being from Cleveland, Stamets is in the organization he rooted for during his youth.

“It’s kind of funny that this is how it’s working out,” Stamets says.

Though he has yet to play for the Indians, Stamets said he does not spend much time wondering what that would be like.

“Like everyone who’s playing at this level, their ultimate goal is to go to the top,” Stamets says. “Not just me, but everyone on our team wants to go play for the Indians. It’s extra special for me if I can get that opportunity, growing up an Indians fan.”

Stamets recalls going to a Clippers game when he was young, when the Clippers were affiliated with the New York Yankees. Now that the Clippers are instead affiliated with the Indians, Stamets feels playing for the Clippers is that much better.

“Now that we’re the Indians, it’s extra special for me to play at home for their Triple-A affiliate, and then hopefully get the chance to play (for them),” he says. “While I’m here, I don’t think much about going up, because I can’t control anything that they do up there. I just try to play baseball, and if they need me, I’m down here.”

Stamets has played baseball for most of his life, dating back to his tee-ball days. Baseball was not the sport that earned him a scholarship offer to Walsh University in North Canton though. He played one year of football as a senior at Scioto and enjoyed it so much that he signed his national letter of intent to Walsh University. However, before heading to Walsh, a final offer came in; a scholarship to play for the University of Evansville Aces baseball team. In July 2009, he made the switch from Walsh to the University of Evansville.

“I stuck with baseball because that’s always been my passion,” Stamets said.

Stamets’ experience as an athlete at the high school, college and now professional ranks has provided a clear vision of what he wants to do when his playing days are finished. He has spent the last few winters working in Hilliard at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports, a state-of-the-art youth sports training facility.

“I want to get into coaching,” Stamets says. “I’ve really enjoyed working with the same kids multiple years (at Bo Jackson's Elite Sports) and watching them grow. I know there’s really not a position that is fit for what I’m about to describe, but I would like to oversee some kind of transition for a player from either high school to college or college to pro ball.”

For the time being, Stamets says he’s going to cherish playing professional baseball just a few minutes away from where his journey in the sport began.

“In the minor leagues, it’s such a grind,” Stamets says. “All season, you’re away from your family. I have the luxury that not many players have, to be able to play not only in (my) hometown, but basically at home. I can see my family whenever I want. My friends are around, they can pop in and see me. I’m not so isolated that I only get to see them in the offseason. It’s definitely a luxury that I’m playing so close to home.”

Ryan McGlade is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.