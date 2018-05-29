Dublin Methodist celebrates 10 years of success

× Expand George C. Anderson DubMethHospExt 0013

On Jan. 8, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, the latest full-service hospital built in central Ohio, turned 10. The remarkable hospital has taken this year to celebrate how far it has advanced since day one and look forward in anticipation of another outstanding 10 years.

It’s a Celebration

Dublin Methodist marked its first decade with a special declaration from the City of Dublin and City Council on Jan. 22, its own float at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March, and by hosting the Dublin Chamber of Commerce economic breakfast on April 24. The hospital also connected with the Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club and Dublin AM Rotary Club earlier this year.

In addition to celebrating with the community, it has also been commemorating its achievements in-house with competitions, prizes and gifts for its associates.

“It was very nice to see all of the teams throughout the hospital involved in decorating contests and really coming together to celebrate something so very special to all of us,” says Steve Bunyard, president of Dublin Methodist. “We really had a great time looking back at 10 great years, and I couldn’t be happier with the way it has all come together.”

Milestones to Remember

The most important highlights throughout the decade have been the people and the culture the hospital has formed since day one, Bunyard says.

“Think about this: Since we opened the doors at Dublin Methodist, 140 associates and 12 volunteers have been with us through all 10 years,” he says. “That says a lot about the culture Cheryl Herbert started as the first president of Dublin Methodist Hospital.”

Dublin Methodist has also expanded in a number of its services over the years, from adding women’s health beds to an expansion and launch of the robotic surgery lab to the recent addition of 20 beds on the hospital’s fourth floor. The Maternity Center and Labor and Delivery unit has grown to 34 postpartum rooms, nine private delivery suites and a dedicated cesarean section room, allowing the number of births to rise from 800 in year one to more than 2,400 births in each of the past two years.

“Our ultimate goal when we started putting the plans of this hospital together was to bring great care closer to home for those in Dublin and in the nearby communities,” says Cheryl Herbert, OhioHealth senior vice president of regional operations and former president of Dublin Methodist. “Whether it’s the growth in our Women’s Center and Labor and Delivery Department, or our growing surgery department to where it is now, I feel we have answered the call of the community and continued to look for spaces to make it even better.”

In the past decade, Dublin Methodist has also added a full-time cardiology department, offering cardiac imaging and the diagnostic catheter lab to patients. Further, the hospital has expanded its surgery spine procedures and seen growth in foot, ankle, and general and orthopedic surgeries, says Bunyard.

Not only has the hospital made advancements in medicine, procedures and technology, it has also integrated wellness-focused designs throughout the hospital to serve patients, families and employees. Features include live trees, multi-story waterfalls, natural lighting and 13 gardens throughout the campus, courtyard and rooftop spaces.

Looking Forward

× Expand Thorpe, Marcus

While Dublin Methodist has thrived and advanced significantly in the last 10 years, it shows no signs of settling or slowing down.

“We have made investments in technology, we have made investments in bringing in the very best people and training those we already have in place to ensure they stay with us, and we have plans for growth at the hospital with potential expansion in some areas,” says Herbert. “We know we’ll be here for a long time in Dublin, and the next decade should be a lot of fun.”

× Green Thumbs Dublin Methodist Hospital’s staff finds solitude and tranquility in the hospital’s rooftop garden. In 2016, Dr. Gregory C. Berlet, an orthopedic surgeon, had the idea to turn the previously dilapidated outdoor area into a garden. “The original goal was to make the space more functional and attractive so the staff could enjoy some of their downtime outside in the nicer weather,” says Berlet. “This original concept was a fusion of getting the staff outside and supporting a healthy eating lifestyle.” In 2017, the facility was upgraded with a grant from the Berlet Family Foundation to create permanent planters, an irrigation system, and improved tables and chairs. The improvements resulted in greater use, a calming environment and a bounty of vegetables. The outdoor garden, which complements the wellness theme of the Dublin campus, has become a favorite area to many staff members. “The operation room is a high-stress and fast-paced environment,” Berlet says. “In order to maintain this intensity and focus, the staff needed a chance to decompress on their breaks. The outdoor garden is inviting and a good place to find some tranquility. Many of the staff will help prune the plants, which can also be therapeutic.” Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

