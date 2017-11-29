Dublin Life Magazine Holiday Gift Guide

Christmas Items Galore

This array of items from Chelsea Borough Home will spruce up any home for the holidays. Including a countdown calendar of the days until Christmas and a reindeer and Santa tartan stocking, these items will spread holiday cheer wherever they appear. $18.50-$35. www.chelseaboroughhome.com

A Sleigh Load of Stress Relief

The holiday season brings with it a unique set of stressors, so Woodhouse Day Spa offers a unique set of seasonal spa packages. For example, the two-hour, 30-minute Winter Wellness package, which includes a therapeutic stone massage, illuminating facial and warm agave nectar pedicure. $310. www.woodhousespas.com

Starry and Bright

Scott’s Custom Jewelers has over 90 years of experience creating beautiful pieces of jewelry art, and pieces such as this stunning 1/5 ct. diamond-studded pendant in softly sandblasted white gold illustrate that experience perfectly. It’ll serve as a wonderful reminder of your commitment to that special someone. $1,689. www.scottscustomjewelers.com

Not So Ordinary Ornaments

For a gift someone can hang on his or her tree year after year, a personalized ornament from Baker’s Village Garden Center and Gift Shop is always a good choice. To mark a special occasion like a first Christmas with a significant other, a personalized ornament is the way to go. Prices vary. www.bakersvillagegardencenter.com

Delicious Delight

Are you going to a holiday party, but not quite sure what to give the host/hostess to thank them for inviting everyone over? A bottle of wine or card might be commonplace now, but a box of cupcakes from Our CupCakery definitely isn’t. Packaged in a pink box and wrapped with a gold bow, these delicious cupcakes will make your host want to invite you back over and over. $15-$40. www.ourcupcakery.com

Not Just a Gift Card

At Modern Male Spas this holiday season, receive one of these luxury men’s body care gift sets when you purchase a gift card of $150-$225. With products such as lotion, shampoo and body wash, make sure that special guy in your life has everything he needs to clean up for the holidays. Free with purchase of gift card, use promo code DLHOLIDAY. www.modernmalespas.com

Give it a Rest

For a first-time patron, Massage Envy offers introductory prices for a 90-minute massage or customized healthy skin facial session. And even if you don’t know what to get that friend or loved one who needs to relax, there are also gift cards in a variety of denominations. $83. www.massageenvy.com

Stay Gold

The 14-karat gold and diamond jewelry from Ancora Designs – such as these stackable rings – is among the many options available at Dublin Village Jewelers. The shop also has a wide variety of estate jewelry, just waiting to be discovered. $720-$4,700. www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Reality Check

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream is new to Dublin as of this past spring, but what’s not new is the fact that its products can be shipped all over the world. For the ice cream lover on your list, Johnson’s will put together a custom package of six pints with whatever flavors you feel would best suit that person. $60. www.johnsonsrealicecream.com

Holiday Escape

Take the adventure of a live escape game with your friends and family and enter one of four different themed rooms at eXcape Columbus. Enter the Cursed Tomb of the Pharaohs, challenge the aliens of Area 51 Part 2, team up with the Excalibur Dueling Rooms or host a private party of as many as six in the Evolution Room: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Use the word “Dublin” in the promo box for the discounted price. $13. www.excapecolumbus.com

Pure Bliss

Are you looking for a gift that sparkles and shines? Bliss Life + Style has a wide variety of jewelry and specialty items perfect for gifting. Chains and charms by Benny & Ezra, as seen here, capture the eye and complement any style. Bliss also offers the popular Jellycat Pom Poms. $18- $30. www.blisslifeandstyle.com

Warm Welcomes

Everyone wants to look their best for the start of a new year. Dublin Hair and Nails Day Spa, established in 1983 by owner and stylist LuAnn Albert, always welcomes new clients with an introductory package. With $100 worth of services to be spent within a six-month period, the New Client Introductory Package is a great sampling of what the spa has to offer, only excluding the professional hair and eyelash extensions. $49.95. www.dublinhairandnailsdayspa.com

Standing Strong

When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, what could be better than giving safety and peace of mind? Dublin Elite Taekwondo offers a two-hour tactical training and self-defense workshop for teens and adults who want to learn how to empower and protect themselves and those around them. The best part? The workshop is designed to be the perfect gift to share, encouraging participants to come in pairs. $30. www.dublinelite.com

Meat Your Match

Know a chef who prefers to cook using locally-raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats? Consider a custom meat bundle from Bluescreek Farm Meats. In addition to multiple meats from the company’s long list, each bundle can also contain side items, such as mustard and salsa. Starting at $25. www.bluescreekfarmmeats.com

Proper Pampering

Making a list and checking it twice? Don’t forget to include a gift for that perfect person in your life: a spavia experience. The most popular package offered by spavia day spa at bridge park, “thrive,” is complete pampering with a signature massage and facial, a purifying detox wrap and a scrumptious lunch. Tandem massage rooms are available as well. Use promo code “dlgg.” $329. www.spaviadayspa.com/dublin-oh

Spectacular Spectacles

Is a loved one looking for a pair of trendy glasses that are also socially conscious? Emerald Eye Care carries a variety of different Toms frames that are sure to draw attention to the eyes behind the glass. Additionally, for every pair of Toms glasses sold, a pair of glasses is given to someone in need. $289. www.emeraldeyecare.com

VCR to DVD

Know someone who has a whole collection of home movies on VHS, but no VCR to play them on? Mtek Media has the solution. The company can convert VHS tapes to DVDs, and even create video montages, a special gift for a special someone. $13 per tape. www.mtek-media.com

Affordable Apparel

For clothing that is both affordable and trendy, and accessories and gifts for everyday living, visit Boho 72 Boutique. Pictured here is a velvet blouse with embroidery and matching pants, a suede tassel necklace and a handmade coaster with multiple fun and quirky designs. There’s something for any special someone at Boho 72. $6-$59. www.boho72.com

Christmas Cutlery & More

Are you tired of seeing the same old platters and pitchers at all the holiday parties you go to? Whether you’re planning on throwing one, or know someone who is, the glassware from Vietri available at Studio J is sure to be the talk of the party, wherever it may be. Prices vary. www.studiojhome.com

Base Builder

2017 is almost over, and with the new year come resolutions. A foundation stack from Supzilla is a great gift idea. Including protein powder, multivitamins and BCAAs, these items are designed to help workout recovery and fill holes in one’s diet. Prices vary. www.supzilla.com

Jewelry Galore

They say you can never go wrong with jewelry as a gift, and the saying holds up for these pieces from Powell Jewelers. This matching sterling silver rock crystal turquoise necklace and earrings set is inlaid with blue sapphires to make any outfit have a little extra shine to it. $269-$349. www.powelljewelersonline.com

Seven Salmon Swimming

Everyone knows the 12 days of Christmas, but what about the Irish 12 days of Christmas? This ornament set of the Irish 12 days of Christmas from Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland puts a twist on a classic. It has 14 ornaments in total, with two extra decorative ornaments added on to the original 12, and all are non-breakable. $35. www.hapennybridgeimports.com

Zachary Konno is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.