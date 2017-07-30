Downtown Dublin business owners and construction

If you venture into downtown Dublin anytime soon, you no doubt will notice the improvements underway involving the Bridge Park West development and road construction.

Restaurant and store owners in the area are hoping you’ll also notice something else: They’re open for business.

“A lot of people think that we’re not open, but obviously, that isn’t true,” says Jamie Mollwitz, co-owner of Boho 72 Boutique.

Mollwitz says she initially feared the worst when she learned about the planned construction this past winter. A major piece of the project has involved widening North High Street to three lanes between North Street and Indian Run Drive to improve traffic flow and accommodate future development.

Boho 72’s location at 72 N. High St. had Mollwitz concerned that the road and parking restrictions would negatively impact her business.

“When I found out about the construction project, I went home and cried,” Mollwitz says. “I thought it would force us to close the store. But I see what my cash register is doing, and it’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be.”

Mollwitz credits the City of Dublin for helping her business survive the improvement project.

City staff developed a campaign, titled Open for Business, designed to promote High Street businesses and parking options in the area.

This multifaceted campaign has featured print ads, digital ads, social media, news and videos. The videos promoting the downtown Dublin area and specific businesses have garnered tens of thousands of views on the City of Dublin’s website and social media accounts.

“The promotional video has been a huge help,” Mollwitz says. “Without that, I’m not sure where we would be right now.”

Mollwitz says she has also hosted special evening events at her store to make up for lost revenue.

She hasn’t been alone in getting creative to make ends meet.

Christena Wentz, co-owner of Chelsea Borough Home, has been creating “pop-up shops” and taking her goods to various markets across central Ohio.

“We have events in downtown Columbus, Powell and Worthington,” she says. “So we’re trying to do things to get everybody aware of us and things to sell to more people outside of the store if they’re not coming here.”

Though Chelsea Borough Home is located at 54 S. High St., south of construction, Wentz says sales have been down.

“We need all the help we can get to get the word out that you can still drive here. You can still park. You can still shop and dine,” says Wentz. “We’re still here, so don’t be afraid to come down.”

The construction project, scheduled to wrap up in November, has not been so negative for other businesses such as Our CupCakery.

“We are a destination business; we don’t rely as much on walk-in traffic. That type of business doesn’t make or break us, so we’re OK,” says Linda Kick, owner and operator of Our CupCakery at 16 N. High St.

Kick says one of the biggest challenges for her during the construction has been coordinating drop-offs with delivery truck drivers.

“We’re hanging in there waiting for the end result,” she says. “Hopefully, we’re looking at really big rainbows once we get out of the rain.”

Mollwitz and Wentz share Kick’s optimism about the improvement project.

“I think for the community, it’s going to bring in a lot more possibilities in terms of customers,” Mollwitz says. “Overall for the community, it’s growth, so that’s a good thing.”

Wentz, who grew up in Dublin, is excited for the changes coming to her hometown even if it means some sacrifice in the meantime.

“I definitely see the future of Dublin and the amazing opportunities that will be both across the river and along our side of the river. We can see the positives with the increased traffic and future residents that will be living here,” she says. “It’s just getting through and taking it day by day until we get to that point.”

Downtown Dublin Investment

Major improvements, which total more than $120 million, are coming to downtown Dublin as part of public and private investments in the City’s historic district. The investment includes:

Iconic pedestrian bridge and public plazas

Bridge Park West mixed-use development

New Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin branch

North High Street widened to three lanes between North Street and Indian Run Drive

Relocation and replacement of a water line that services more than half of Dublin’s population

Construction of infrastructure for the relocation of overhead utilities underground to improve reliability and aesthetics

Addition of fiber to enhance capabilities for local businesses and promote economic development

Addition of parking to the area to accommodate future development, including the planned library expansion and renovation

New sidewalk on east side of North High Street connecting the Historic District to the future riverfront park

Replacement of recreation path on west side of North High Street

For more information, head to www.DublinOhioUSA.gov/downtown-dublin.

Josh Poland is a public information officer for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

