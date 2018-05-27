Dave Fox creates a tranquil, efficient spa-like space

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave Fox Design The fireplace existed prior to the renovation, but it was drywalled all the way up to the ceiling. Dave Fox added stone to make it a focal point. For an even cozier feel, heated floors were installed and decorations including a crystal chandelier and comfortable armchairs were added.

With a busy family, having efficiency and tranquility are important for a healthy lifestyle. So, when it came time for the Brown family to renovate their mudroom/laundry room and master bathroom, they chose Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers.

The master bath, which has interesting architecture, was crammed and outdated. Homeowners Lyssa and David Brown wanted something more spa-like, says Jennifer Zipfel, design consultant for Dave Fox.

“She just wanted to have a little more wow factor,” Zipfel says. “(The bathroom) was just busy, and she wanted it to feel more like her own retreat and getaway.”

For the mudroom/laundry room, the Browns wanted something that had it all. Apart from the washer and dryer, the spacious room features a fridge for easy snack and drink access for the busy family, custom drying racks, and additional personalized cabinets for shoes, bags and coats.

In a Dave Fox review sheet completed by the Browns, she writes that the final renovations lived up to her standards.

“I was just very pleased with the quality of work,” they say. “(Dave Fox) lived up to (its) name. And I do not regret my decision.”

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing editor.