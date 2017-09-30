Community Calendar | Oct. & Nov. 2017

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Through Nov. 3
Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between
Nov. 14-Dec. 15
Louise Captein: As Per Usual
Oct. 21
B.R.E.A.D! A Festival of Arts and Community
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
Oct. 7
Biscuit
11 a.m., $7 adults, $5 children and seniors
Oct. 15
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
3 p.m., $7 adults, $5 children and seniors
Oct. 22
Emerald City Swing Orchestra
3 p.m., $10 adults, $7 children and seniors
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Oct. 1
Colo’s Classic Car Show
Noon-4 p.m.
Oct. 20-29
Boo at the Zoo
5-9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29
Nov. 2-3
Teen Eco Summit
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 17-Jan. 1
Wildlights
5-9 p.m.
Throughout the Community
Oct. 1
Columbus Premier Wedding Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Columbus Marriott Northwest
5605 Blazer Pkwy.
Oct. 11, Nov. 9
Coffee with the Superintendent
7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 11
Sunny Street Café
7042 Hospital Dr.
7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Panera Bread
2750 Martin Rd.
Oct. 14
Historic Dublin Chili Cook Off
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Oct. 14, Nov. 11
Irish Second Saturday
Historic Dublin
Oct. 18
NextGen Dublin Hot Yoga Fitness Party for Breast Cancer Research
5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Melt Hot Yoga and Fitness
6659 Dublin Center Dr.
Oct. 19
Halloween Spooktacular
3:30-8:30 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
Oct. 19
Zumba Party to Fight Breast Cancer
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location TBD
Oct. 24, Nov. 16
Coffee and Conversation with the City Manager
8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 24
6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Oct. 27-29
Vietnam 101: The War on Campus
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Oct. 27-Nov. 4
Little Shop of Horrors
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Oct. 28
Historic Dublin Trick or Treat
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Oct. 31
Dine Fine in Dublin Raffle
4 p.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
129 S. High St.
Nov. 11
Historic Dublin Wine Trail
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Nov. 13
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m.-noon
Dublin Veterans Park
75 N. High St.
Nov. 16-18
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
Nov. 30
Holiday Tree Lighting
5-8 p.m.
Indian Run Elementary School
80 W. Bridge St.
SAVE THE DATES!
Dublin Arts Council Wine and Craft Beer Tasting: Dec. 1
Holly Days: Dec. 2
Dublin Dance Center and Gymnastics presents The Nutcracker: Dec. 2
Twelve Elves of Dublin: Dec. 2-16