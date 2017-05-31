Community Calendar | June-June 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Dublin

Through September

Dublin Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Oakland Nursery

4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

June 1

CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark

5:30-7:30 p.m.

333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

June 8

National Kidney Foundation’s Cooking with the Stars

5 p.m.

Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center

1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus

www.kidney.org

June 10

Dog Days of Dublin

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

June 22

Coffee and Conversation with the City Manager

8:30-9:30 a.m.

City Hall

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 22-23

Dublin Chamber Corporate Challenge

Various times

Crowne Plaza and Dublin Jerome High School

www.dublinchamber.org

June 24

Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinkiwanis.com

July 4

City of Dublin Independence Celebration

Parade, 11 a.m.

Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 8

Historic Dublin Slider Challenge

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

July 9

Dublin Arts Council’s D’Art Dash 5K

9 a.m.-noon

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinarts.org

July 13-15

Classic Auto Show & Cruise-In

10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. SaturdayDublin Metro Center

www.arthritisautoshow.com

July 13

Coffee and Conversation with the City Manager

8:30-9:30 a.m.

City Hall

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 10-14

iCare…iServe…iLead: Youth Leadership Program

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location will be mailed to participants after registration

www.dublinchamber.org

July 18

Golf Classic

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

July 19

Summer Party on the Patio

5:30-7 p.m.

The Goat

5730 Silver Falls St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 4-6

Dublin Irish Festival

Varies

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Sundays at Scioto

7-8:30 p.m.

Scioto Park amphitheater 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 11

7 Bridges

June 18

Davina and the Vagabonds

June 25

Alexis Gomez

July 2

Dulahan

July 9

The Ark Band

July 16

The Malpass Brothers

July 23

Popgun

July 30

Six Appeal

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 20-July 28

Southern Exposures: Photography of the Rural South by Barbara Breen

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 15

School of Rock

7 p.m.

June 22

Toddler Theater’s On the Road Again

7 p.m.

June 29

Magic Man Carroll Baker

7 p.m.

July 10-14

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

7 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

June 17

ZooFari presented by Nationwide

7:30-11:59 p.m.

July 11

OhioHealth HOOFit WALK with the Columbus Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

July 14

JazZoo: Sing, Sing, Swing

8-10 p.m.

July 21

JazZoo: The Ultimate American Songbook

8-10 p.m.

July 25

OhioHealth HOOFit WALK with the Columbus Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Tantrum Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.tantrumtheater.org

Through June 17

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Various times

July 5-July 22

Caroline, Or Change

Various times