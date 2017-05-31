Community Calendar | June-June 2017

Photo courtesy of City of Dublin
Through September
Dublin Farmers’ Market
Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Oakland Nursery
4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.
June 1
CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark
5:30-7:30 p.m.
333 W. Broad St., Columbus
June 8
National Kidney Foundation’s Cooking with the Stars
5 p.m.
Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center
1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus
June 10
Dog Days of Dublin
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
June 22
Coffee and Conversation with the City Manager
8:30-9:30 a.m.
City Hall
6780 Coffman Rd.
June 22-23
Dublin Chamber Corporate Challenge
Various times
Crowne Plaza and Dublin Jerome High School
www.dublinchamber.org
June 24
Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
July 4
City of Dublin Independence Celebration
Parade, 11 a.m.
Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
July 8
Historic Dublin Slider Challenge
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
July 9
Dublin Arts Council’s D’Art Dash 5K
9 a.m.-noon
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
July 13-15
Classic Auto Show & Cruise-In
10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. SaturdayDublin Metro Center
July 13
Coffee and Conversation with the City Manager
8:30-9:30 a.m.
City Hall
6780 Coffman Rd.
July 10-14
iCare…iServe…iLead: Youth Leadership Program
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location will be mailed to participants after registration
July 18
Golf Classic
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
8715 Muirfield Dr.
July 19
Summer Party on the Patio
5:30-7 p.m.
The Goat
5730 Silver Falls St.
Aug. 4-6
Dublin Irish Festival
Varies
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Sundays at Scioto
7-8:30 p.m.
Scioto Park amphitheater 7377 Riverside Dr.
June 11
7 Bridges
June 18
Davina and the Vagabonds
June 25
Alexis Gomez
July 2
Dulahan
July 9
The Ark Band
July 16
The Malpass Brothers
July 23
Popgun
July 30
Six Appeal
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
June 20-July 28
Southern Exposures: Photography of the Rural South by Barbara Breen
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
June 15
School of Rock
7 p.m.
June 22
Toddler Theater’s On the Road Again
7 p.m.
June 29
Magic Man Carroll Baker
7 p.m.
July 10-14
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
7 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
June 17
ZooFari presented by Nationwide
7:30-11:59 p.m.
July 11
OhioHealth HOOFit WALK with the Columbus Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
July 14
JazZoo: Sing, Sing, Swing
8-10 p.m.
July 21
JazZoo: The Ultimate American Songbook
8-10 p.m.
July 25
OhioHealth HOOFit WALK with the Columbus Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Tantrum Theater
5600 Post Rd.
Through June 17
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Various times
July 5-July 22
Caroline, Or Change
Various times