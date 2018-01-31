Community Calendar | Feb. & March

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Midnight Bloom by Nikhita Srikanth
emerging
Through Feb. 23
emerging: an exhibition of student artwork
Through Feb. 24
Tantrum Kids Theater Fundamentals
Saturdays, 11:30-1 p.m., $200
March 6-April 20
The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
Feb. 10
Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance Company presents Extend, Alight, Affect
2 p.m.; $15 adults; $10 students, seniors and military; $5 kids
March 17
Lucky Leprechaun Play-in-a-Day
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 23
Oli Prakasam; kutcheri by Dr. Padma Sugavanam
7-10 p.m.; $25 adults, $15 seniors and students
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Feb. 3
Chilly Open
Noon-5 p.m.
Feb. 8
Wild Winter Social and University Affair
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Polar Bear Golf Open
8 a.m.-noon
Feb. 19
President’s Day Free at the Zoo
All day
Feb. 1-3
Kindertransport
7 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Feb. 5-March 28
Paint & Pastries
9-11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays
Terra Gallery & Creative Studio
36 N. High St.
Feb. 11
Winter Hike
2-4 p.m.
Glacier Ridge Metro Park
9801 Hyland Croy Rd.
Feb. 13
Coffee with Dr. Hoadley
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sunny Street Café
7042 Hospital Dr.
Feb. 13
Celebrating Community, Cabaret Style
5:30-8:30 p.m.
La Scala
4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Feb. 16-18
Midwest Craft Con
Embassy Suites Dublin
5100 Upper Metro Pl.
Feb. 22
It’s NOT Valentine’s Day 5K
10 a.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
Feb. 23-25
James and the Giant Peach
7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Photo courtesy of Terri Butler
Snowflake Gala
Feb. 24
Snowflake Gala: Winter Wineland
6-11:45 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout central Ohio
March 3
Washington Township 13th Annual Firefighter’s Ball
7-10 p.m.
Columbus Marriott Northwest
5605 Blazer Pkwy.
March 8
2018 State of the City
Community reception 6-7 p.m., presentation 7-8 p.m.
City Hall
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
March 10
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.
Inflation Celebration, 9:30 a.m., Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd.
Parade, 11 a.m., Metro Center to Historic Dublin
Blarney Bash
March 10
Blarney Bash
Noon-11:30 p.m.
Crawford Hoying
555 Metro Pl. N.
March 10
Best Legs in a Kilt Contest
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Crawford Hoying
555 Metro Pl. N.
March 11
Summer Camp Fair
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
March 14
Coffee with Dr. Hoadley
7-8:30 p.m.
Panera Bread
6665 Perimeter Loop Rd.
March 15-17
Fame the Musical
7:30 p.m. March 15-17, 2 p.m. March 17
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day 5K
10 a.m.
Flannagan’s
6835 Caine Rd.
March 21
Women in Business Luncheon11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
La Scala
4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.