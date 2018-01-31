Community Calendar | Feb. & March

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

× Expand Midnight Bloom by Nikhita Srikanth emerging

Through Feb. 23

emerging: an exhibition of student artwork

Through Feb. 24

Tantrum Kids Theater Fundamentals

Saturdays, 11:30-1 p.m., $200

March 6-April 20

The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ann Elliot

Feb. 10

Columbus Modern (CoMo) Dance Company presents Extend, Alight, Affect

2 p.m.; $15 adults; $10 students, seniors and military; $5 kids

March 17

Lucky Leprechaun Play-in-a-Day

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 23

Oli Prakasam; kutcheri by Dr. Padma Sugavanam

7-10 p.m.; $25 adults, $15 seniors and students

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography Robb McCormick Photography www.robbmccormick.com

Feb. 3

Chilly Open

Noon-5 p.m.

Feb. 8

Wild Winter Social and University Affair

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Polar Bear Golf Open

8 a.m.-noon

Feb. 19

President’s Day Free at the Zoo

All day

Other Events

Feb. 1-3

Kindertransport

7 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Feb. 5-March 28

Paint & Pastries

9-11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio

36 N. High St.

www.terra-gallery.com

Feb. 11

Winter Hike

2-4 p.m.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.metroparks.net

Feb. 13

Coffee with Dr. Hoadley

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunny Street Café

7042 Hospital Dr.

www.dublinschools.net

Feb. 13

Celebrating Community, Cabaret Style

5:30-8:30 p.m.

La Scala

4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.welcomewarehouse.org

Feb. 16-18

Midwest Craft Con

Embassy Suites Dublin

5100 Upper Metro Pl.

www.midwestcraftcon.wordpress.com

Feb. 22

It’s NOT Valentine’s Day 5K

10 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.ultrafit-usa.com

Feb. 23-25

James and the Giant Peach

7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terri Butler Snowflake Gala

Feb. 24

Snowflake Gala: Winter Wineland

6-11:45 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinwomensclub.com

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout central Ohio

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 3

Washington Township 13th Annual Firefighter’s Ball

7-10 p.m.

Columbus Marriott Northwest

5605 Blazer Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/dublin-firefighters-ball-210039802008

March 8

2018 State of the City

Community reception 6-7 p.m., presentation 7-8 p.m.

City Hall

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 10

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.

Inflation Celebration, 9:30 a.m., Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd.

Parade, 11 a.m., Metro Center to Historic Dublin

× Expand Blarney Bash

March 10

Blarney Bash

Noon-11:30 p.m.

Crawford Hoying

555 Metro Pl. N.

www.dublinblarneybash.com

March 10

Best Legs in a Kilt Contest

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Crawford Hoying

555 Metro Pl. N.

www.dublinblarneybash.com

March 11

Summer Camp Fair

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 14

Coffee with Dr. Hoadley

7-8:30 p.m.

Panera Bread

6665 Perimeter Loop Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

March 15-17

Fame the Musical

7:30 p.m. March 15-17, 2 p.m. March 17

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

March 17

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

10 a.m.

Flannagan’s

6835 Caine Rd.

www.ultrafit-usa.com

March 21

Women in Business Luncheon11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

La Scala

4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org