Community Calendar | Dec. & Jan.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Through Dec. 15

Louise Captein: As Per Usual

Dec. 1

Wine and Craft Beer Tasting

6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75

Jan. 6-Feb. 24

Tantrum Kids Theater Fundamentals

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $200

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Through Dec. 2

The Nutcracker

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors

Dec. 11-12

Irish Christmas in America: The Show

7-10 p.m.; $12 adults, $9 children and seniors

Dec. 20

Clintonville MotherSingers Holiday Concert

1 p.m.; free

Dec. 21

Cardinal Health Chamber Orchestra Holiday Concert

1 p.m.; free

Dec. 23

At the Stroke of Midnight

1 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children and seniors

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Through Jan. 3

Wildlights presented by AEP

5-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; free for members, $8.99 children 3-9 and seniors, $13.99 adults

Dec. 9

Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays featuring Santa Paws

6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 9-10

Dine with Santa

10 a.m.-noon; $30 members, $40 non-members

Other Events

Through Dec. 2

Does My Head Look Big in This?

7-9 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 1-2

Buckeye Open Darts Tournament

Embassy Suites Dublin

5100 Upper Metro Pl.

www.facebook.com/columbusdartersassociation

Dec. 1-3

A Charlie Brown Christmas/Jingle Arrgh the Way

7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2; 2 p.m., Dec. 2 and 3

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 2-16

Twelve Elves of Dublin Scavenger Hunt

Historic Dublin

www.irishisanattitude.com

Dec. 2

Celtic Christmas Celebration

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dublin Community Church

81 W. Bridge St.

www.dublincommunitychurch.org

Dec. 2

Holly Days

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.irishisanattitude.com

Dec. 2

Junior League of Columbus Holiday Tour of Homes

Noon-5 p.m.

Tartan Fields

www.jlcolumbus.org

Dec. 2

Candlelight Open House at Coffman Homestead

3-7 p.m.

Dublin City Hall

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Dec. 3

Family Gingerbread House Workshop

Noon-1:30 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m.

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 5

NextGen Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Conversations

9-10 a.m.

Barry Bagels

5760 Frantz Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 5

Bakeology School: Cinnamon Rolls and Fruit Filled Braided Yeast Bread

6:30-8 p.m.

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 8

Recognition Luncheon Featuring the Spotlight Dublin Award

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Pavilion

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 9

My Saint My Hero Jewelry Trunk Show

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bliss Life + Style

4345 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.blisslifeandstyle.com

Dec. 9

Historic Dublin Adult Holiday Hunt

3-6 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.irishisanattitude.com

Dec. 10

Snowflake 5K

9-11 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 12

Bakeology School: Stained Glass Sugar Cookie Baking and Decorating

6:30-8 p.m.

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 13

Coffee with the Superintendent

9-10:30 a.m.

Panera Bread

2750 Martin Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Dec. 21

Men’s Shopping Event

5-8 p.m.

Bliss Life + Style

4345 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.blisslifeandstyle.com

Dec. 21-22

Mini Kids Future Pastry Chef Baking Camp

Our CupCakery

16 N. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Irish New Year’s Eve

Embassy Suites Dublin

5100 Upper Metro Pl.

www.irishisanattitude.com

Jan. 16

Coffee with the Superintendent

7-8:30 p.m.

Panera Bread

6665 Perimeter Loop Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Jan. 18-20

Student Directed One Acts

7:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

Jan. 19-21

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

8 p.m., Jan. 19 and 20; 2 p.m., Jan. 21

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

SAVE THE DATE!

Chilly Open: Feb. 3