Community Calendar | Aug. & Sept. 2017

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 8-Nov. 3

Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between

Opening reception Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m.

Tantrum Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 1-19

Tantrum Theater presents Into the West

$28, $26 for seniors, $10 for students

JazZoo

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 5

JazZoo: Basie, Brubeck and Beyond

8 p.m.

Aug. 10

The Wallflowers with Better than Ezra

8-10 p.m.

Aug. 11

JazZoo: Rock and Jazz Hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s

8 p.m.

Aug. 17

OhioHealth HOOfit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 25

Craft Brew at the Zoo

6-11 p.m.

Sept. 12

OhioHealth HOOfit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 16-17

Cartoon Weekend

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 23

Rwandan Fete

5-10 p.m.

Sept. 23-24

Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sept. 30

Wine for Wildlife

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Other Events Around Dublin

Aug. 1-4

New Era Golf Junior Camp

Golf Club of Dublin

5805 Eiterman Rd.

www.golfclubofdublin.com

Aug. 2

Wild Story Time: Turtles

10-11 a.m.

Ohio Wildlife Center

2661 Billingsley Rd., Columbus

www.ohiowildlifecenter.org

Aug. 3

Irish Festival 5K

7 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 4-6

Dublin Irish Festival

$10, children under 12 free

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 12

Wine Trail-White

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Aug. 16

Summer Party on the Patio

5:30-7 p.m.

Mezzo Dublin

12 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 22

Wild About Ohio Lecture Series: Bees

6-7 p.m.

Ohio Wildlife Center

2661 Billingsley Rd., Columbus

www.ohiowildlifecenter.org

Aug. 27

Emerald City Half & Quarter Marathon

7-10 a.m.

Perimeter Loop Area

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com

Sept. 1-4

Midwest Tandem Rally

Historic Dublin

www.mtr2017.org

Sept. 2

Street Bazaar

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Sept. 7

Quick Connect Lunch

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

5930 Britton Pkwy.

www.dublinchamber.org

Sept. 9

Wedding Walk

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Sept. 16-23

Delaware County Fair

Delaware County Fairgrounds

236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware

www.delawarecountyfair.com

Sept. 20

Women in Business Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

La Scala Italian Bistro

4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd

www.dublinchamber.org/events

Sept. 23-25

Buckeye Premier Soccer Invitational

Spindler Park

2121 Spindler Rd., Hilliard

www.buckeyepremierweb.com

Sept. 26

Taste of Dublin

6-8:30 p.m.

The Wendy’s Company

1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org