Community Calendar | Aug. & Sept. 2017

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 8-Nov. 3
Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between
Opening reception Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m.
Tantrum Theater
5600 Post Rd.
Aug. 1-19
Tantrum Theater presents Into the West
$28, $26 for seniors, $10 for students
JazZoo
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Aug. 5
JazZoo: Basie, Brubeck and Beyond
8 p.m.
Aug. 10
The Wallflowers with Better than Ezra
8-10 p.m.
Aug. 11
JazZoo: Rock and Jazz Hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s
8 p.m.
Aug. 17
OhioHealth HOOfit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Aug. 25
Craft Brew at the Zoo
6-11 p.m.
Sept. 12
OhioHealth HOOfit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Sept. 16-17
Cartoon Weekend
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sept. 23
Rwandan Fete
5-10 p.m.
Sept. 23-24
Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sept. 30
Wine for Wildlife
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Other Events Around Dublin
Aug. 1-4
New Era Golf Junior Camp
Golf Club of Dublin
5805 Eiterman Rd.
Aug. 2
Wild Story Time: Turtles
10-11 a.m.
Ohio Wildlife Center
2661 Billingsley Rd., Columbus
Aug. 3
Irish Festival 5K
7 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 4-6
Dublin Irish Festival
$10, children under 12 free
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy
Aug. 12
Wine Trail-White
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Aug. 16
Summer Party on the Patio
5:30-7 p.m.
Mezzo Dublin
12 W. Bridge St.
Aug. 22
Wild About Ohio Lecture Series: Bees
6-7 p.m.
Ohio Wildlife Center
2661 Billingsley Rd., Columbus
Aug. 27
Emerald City Half & Quarter Marathon
7-10 a.m.
Perimeter Loop Area
www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com
Sept. 1-4
Midwest Tandem Rally
Historic Dublin
Sept. 2
Street Bazaar
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Sept. 7
Quick Connect Lunch
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
5930 Britton Pkwy.
Sept. 9
Wedding Walk
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Sept. 16-23
Delaware County Fair
Delaware County Fairgrounds
236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware
Sept. 20
Women in Business Luncheon
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
La Scala Italian Bistro
4199 W. Dublin-Granville Rd
Sept. 23-25
Buckeye Premier Soccer Invitational
Spindler Park
2121 Spindler Rd., Hilliard
Sept. 26
Taste of Dublin
6-8:30 p.m.
The Wendy’s Company
1 Dave Thomas Blvd.