DCHS student juggles responsibility on & off the court

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nick Carlson

Nick Carlson, star player for the Dublin Coffman High School basketball team, hasn’t always been a great player.

Thinking back to what kind of player he was when he first began playing the sport at age 10, he remembers having a rougher go of things.

“I was very uncoordinated, but I worked at it and it got me to where I am today,” says Carlson. “Being tall definitely helped me as well.”

Given that the average height of an NBA player is 6’7”, Carlson is in good company at 6’6”. At his current height, he stands as tall as basketball legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

But his height isn’t the only thing that’s gotten Carlson where he is today. He has developed many leadership skills and has focused on teamwork throughout his basketball career, and those skills have naturally translated into other areas of his life.

“Playing basketball has helped me in many aspects of life. It has taught me leadership skills, which I apply in the classroom, as well as teamwork, which extends far beyond basketball,” he says. “Basketball has taught me discipline and dedication as well as hard work.”

As a student athlete, Carlson understands the importance of those two skills, and his involvement in the superintendent’s advisory committee, student council, National Honor Society and Coffman’s freshman mentorship program are evidence of his well-roundedness.

“I am involved in them because it allows me to help better the community and to get to know many people around my school,” he says.

Extracurriculars mean nothing, however, if a student doesn’t have the grades to support them

– and Carlson does.

“I really enjoy school and learning about new things every day,” he says. “I love spending time in the classroom with friends and teachers.”

Carlson even takes to doing his homework every night like he plays basketball, by putting in the time studying and working hard.

“Obviously, I don't enjoy the homework, but I understand it will benefit me in the long run,” he says.

As he prepares to begin his senior year at Coffman, Carlson has begun exploring his options for college.

“I have researched and visited some (universities), but I am also getting recruited by some schools for basketball,” he says. “I will have to make some decisions in terms of schools in the upcoming months.”

Being a star athlete, Carlson’s plans for college after he graduates in 2018 might seem unusual. Though he plans to continue playing in college, Carlson has no plans to pursue a professional career in the NBA.

“I would much rather earn my degree and get a job than play in the NBA,” he says. “I think education lasts longer than athletics.”

It’s clear Carlson has serious thoughts about the future. During college, he intends to major in either secondary education or pre-med.

A student with as many responsibilities and ambitious goals as Carlson needs a strong support system, and luckily, he has it with his family.

“My entire family has been supporting me forever as an athlete, and I know that they will continue to do so,” Carlson says.

Charles Williams is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

