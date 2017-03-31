Calendar of Events | Dublin Life April/May 2017

× Expand Dublin Arts Council Garden Party

April 4

NextGen Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Conversations

9:15- 10:15 a.m.

Panera Bread

6665 Perimeter Loop Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 6

Wine Tasting

5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Ty Ginger Asian Bistro

5689 Woerner Temple Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 7

First Friday Community Night

5-9 p.m.

Studio 3

5877 Karric Square Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 8

DublinWorks! Student Job Fair

9 a.m.-Noon

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 8

Irish Second Saturday

4-7 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.irishisanattitude.com

April 12-15

Kiss Me Kate

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

April 20

ChamberU Series: Lessons in Leadership

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions

Dublin Integrated Education Center

6805 Bobcat Way

www.dublinchamber.org

April 22

Community Champion Awards Ceremony

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

April 25

NetworkDublin! Business Breakfast & New Member Reception

7:30-9 a.m.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Pub

7875 Ryan Parkway

www.dublinchamber.org

April 27

Lunch & Learn: Financial Best Practices for Small Businesses in 2017

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce

29 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

May 4-6

Failure: A Love Story

7:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

May 4-6

Medea: The Classic Greek Tragedy

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

May 13

Irish Second Saturday

Bri-Hi Square

Historic Dublin

www.irishisanattitude.com

May 21

Bibbidi Bobbidi Mother's Day Tea

1-3 p.m.

Our Cupcakery

16 N. High St.

www.irishisanattitude.com

May 25

Memorial FORE! Miler

7 p.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

May 29-June 4

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

The Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

May 30- June 17

Tantrum Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

April 8

Easter Bunny Brunch

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

April 14-15

Eggs, Paws and Claws

9 a.m.-5p.m.

April 22

Earth Day Celebration

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 9

OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

9:30–11:30 a.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin, Ohio

www.dublinarts.org

Through April 14

Barbara Eisenhardt: Reaching for the Soul

April 25- June 9

Ikuzo Fujiwara: Environmental Ceramic Art

May 5

Garden Party Fundraiser

6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Conference Center at OCLC

6600 Kilgour Pl.

SAVE THE DATE!

Song of the Stars Premiere

June 1, 5:30 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

COSI premieres its newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium. In addition, visitors can attend June’s COSI After Dark event, and join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue. www.cosi.org