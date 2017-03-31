Calendar of Events | Dublin Life April/May 2017

Dublin Arts Council Garden Party
April 4
NextGen Dublin Young Professionals Coffee & Conversations
9:15- 10:15 a.m.
Panera Bread
6665 Perimeter Loop Rd.
www.dublinchamber.org
April 6
Wine Tasting
5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Ty Ginger Asian Bistro
5689 Woerner Temple Rd.
www.dublinchamber.org
April 7
First Friday Community Night
5-9 p.m.
Studio 3
5877 Karric Square Dr.
www.dublinchamber.org
April 8
DublinWorks! Student Job Fair
9 a.m.-Noon
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
www.dublinchamber.org
April 8
Irish Second Saturday
4-7 p.m.
Historic Dublin
www.irishisanattitude.com
April 12-15
Kiss Me Kate
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
www.dublinschools.net
OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
Hoof-It
April 20
ChamberU Series: Lessons in Leadership
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions
Dublin Integrated Education Center
6805 Bobcat Way
www.dublinchamber.org
April 22
Community Champion Awards Ceremony
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
www.dublinchamber.org
April 25
NetworkDublin! Business Breakfast & New Member Reception
7:30-9 a.m.
Pasquale’s Pizza & Pub
7875 Ryan Parkway
www.dublinchamber.org
April 27
Lunch & Learn: Financial Best Practices for Small Businesses in 2017
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce
29 S. High St.
www.dublinchamber.org
May 4-6
Failure: A Love Story
7:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
www.dublinschools.net
May 4-6
Medea: The Classic Greek Tragedy
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
www.dublinschools.net
Eggs, Paws and Claws at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Eggs, Paws and Claws
May 13
Irish Second Saturday
Bri-Hi Square
Historic Dublin
www.irishisanattitude.com
May 21
Bibbidi Bobbidi Mother's Day Tea
1-3 p.m.
Our Cupcakery
16 N. High St.
www.irishisanattitude.com
May 25
Memorial FORE! Miler
7 p.m.
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
www.thememorialtournament.com
May 29-June 4
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
The Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
May 30- June 17
Tantrum Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
www.columbuszoo.org
Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR
16_MEM_12631_RYp
A course scenic as fans watch play on the 12th hole green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2016
April 8
Easter Bunny Brunch
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
April 14-15
Eggs, Paws and Claws
9 a.m.-5p.m.
April 22
Earth Day Celebration
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
May 9
OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
9:30–11:30 a.m.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin, Ohio
www.dublinarts.org
Through April 14
Barbara Eisenhardt: Reaching for the Soul
April 25- June 9
Ikuzo Fujiwara: Environmental Ceramic Art
May 5
Garden Party Fundraiser
6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Conference Center at OCLC
6600 Kilgour Pl.
SAVE THE DATE!
Song of the Stars Premiere
June 1, 5:30 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
COSI premieres its newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium. In addition, visitors can attend June’s COSI After Dark event, and join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue. www.cosi.org