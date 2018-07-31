Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2018

Aug. 2
Dog’s Night Out
6-9 p.m.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
6255 Frantz Rd.
Aug. 3-5
Dublin Irish Festival
Coffman Park
6780 Coffman Rd.
Aug. 5
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-4 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman Homestead
5600 Emerald Pkwy.
Aug. 6-10
ARTcamps at Dublin Arts Council
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 6
Vintage Bike Night
6-10 p.m.
Dublin Village Tavern
27 S. High St.
www.thedublinvillagetavern.com
Aug. 8-12
Farm Days
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Aug. 8-11
U.S. National Target Championships & U.S. Open
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
Aug. 11
March through Time
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
Aug. 11
Mad for Martinis
7-9:30 p.m.
Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
Aug. 12
Historic Dublin Wine Trail
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
Aug. 16
Evenings on the Green
5-9 p.m.
Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
Aug. 24-25
ZipZone Moonlight Tours
8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.
ZipZone Canopy Tours
7925 N. High St.
Aug. 24-26
2018 Buckeye Classic & USAT Qualifier
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
Aug. 26
Emerald City Half and Quarter Marathon
7-11 a.m.
Perimeter Loop Area
6955 Perimeter Dr.
www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com
Aug. 26
Wedding Walk
1-5:30 p.m.
Columbus Bride and Groom
90 S. High St.
Sept. 1-2
Dublin Charity Cup
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
Sept. 6
Dog’s Night Out
6-9 p.m.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
6255 Frantz Rd.
Sept. 8
Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Boho 72
Boho 72 Boutique
72 N. High St.
Sept. 14-16
Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
Sept. 28-29
ZipZone Moonlight Tours
7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.
ZipZone Canopy Tours
7925 N. High St.
Sept. 30
2018 Dublin Pet Fair
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Aug. 6-Sept. 24
Trivia Monday at Local Cantina
Mondays, 8:30 p.m.
Local Cantina
4537 Bridge Park Ave.
Aug. 4-Sept. 29
The Dublin Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6650 Longshore St.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Aug. 3
- JazZoo: Sinatra and Friends
8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 3
- Zoombezi Bay: Summer Nights
6-11 p.m.
Zoombezi Bay Waterpark
4850 West Powell Rd.
Aug. 10
- JazZoo: Classic Soul and Pop Hits
8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 16
- OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 17
- 2018 Zoo Concert Series Featuring Luke Pell
6-11 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Aug. 24
- Craft Brew at the Zoo
6-11 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Sept. 8-9
- Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Sept. 18
- OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
Sept. 22-23
- Cartoon Weekend
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.