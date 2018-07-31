Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2018

Aug. 2

Dog’s Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

www.graeters.com

Aug. 3-5

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 5

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-4 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead

5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Aug. 6-10

ARTcamps at Dublin Arts Council

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Aug. 6

Vintage Bike Night

6-10 p.m.

Dublin Village Tavern

27 S. High St.

www.thedublinvillagetavern.com

Aug. 8-12

Farm Days

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

www.cosi.org

Aug. 8-11

U.S. National Target Championships & U.S. Open

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.teamusa.org

Aug. 11

March through Time

10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

Aug. 11

Mad for Martinis

7-9:30 p.m. 

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

Aug. 12

Historic Dublin Wine Trail

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

historicdublin.eventbrite.com

Aug. 16

Evenings on the Green

5-9 p.m. 

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

Aug. 24-25

ZipZone Moonlight Tours

8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

ZipZone Canopy Tours

7925 N. High St.

www.go.theflybook.com

Aug. 24-26

2018 Buckeye Classic & USAT Qualifier

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.teamusa.org

Aug. 26

Emerald City Half and Quarter Marathon

7-11 a.m.

Perimeter Loop Area

6955 Perimeter Dr.

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com

Aug. 26

Wedding Walk

1-5:30 p.m.

Columbus Bride and Groom

90 S. High St.

www.historicdublin.org

Sept. 1-2

Dublin Charity Cup

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinsoccer.net

Sept. 6

Dog’s Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

www.graeters.com

Sept. 8

Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Boho 72

Boho 72 Boutique

72 N. High St.

www.boho72.com

Sept. 14-16

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.opsoccer.com

Sept. 28-29

ZipZone Moonlight Tours

7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m.

ZipZone Canopy Tours

7925 N. High St.

www.go.theflybook.com

Sept. 30

2018 Dublin Pet Fair

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/petfairfun

Aug. 6-Sept. 24

Trivia Monday at Local Cantina

Mondays, 8:30 p.m.

Local Cantina

4537 Bridge Park Ave.

www.localcantina.com

Aug. 4-Sept. 29

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 

Aug. 3

  • JazZoo: Sinatra and Friends

8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 3

  • Zoombezi Bay: Summer Nights

6-11 p.m.

Zoombezi Bay Waterpark

4850 West Powell Rd.

zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 10

  • JazZoo: Classic Soul and Pop Hits

8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 16

  • OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 17

  • 2018 Zoo Concert Series Featuring Luke Pell

6-11 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Aug. 24

  • Craft Brew at the Zoo

6-11 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Sept. 8-9

  • Jack Hanna’s Fall Fest

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Sept. 18

  • OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

Sept. 22-23

  • Cartoon Weekend

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.columbuszoo.org

