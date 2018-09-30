Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2018

× Trivia Monday at Local Catina Oct. 1-Nov. 26 Mondays at 8:30 p.m. Local Cantina 4537 Bridge Park Ave. www.localcantina.com

October 1

Vintage Bike Night

6-10 p.m.

Dublin Village Tavern

27 S. High St.

www.thedublinvillagetavern.com

October 6

Pleasures of the Cup: Spooky Spirits

7-9:30 p.m.

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

October 13

Irish Shopping Saturday

1-4 p.m.

Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland

75 S. High St.

www.hapennybridgeimports.com

October 13

Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Irish Shopping Saturday

Historic Dublin

Bridge and High streets

www.historicdublin.org

October 14

B.R.E.A.D! Festival

Noon-9 p.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinarts.org

October 18

Halloween Spooktacular

3:30-8 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

October 19

ZipZone Full Moon Tours

7 p.m.

ZipZone Canopy Tours

7925 N. High St.

go.theflybook.com

October 25, 27 & 28

Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Peter and the Starcatcher

Oct. 25 and 27 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

October 27

Chili Cook Off and Trick or Treat

Downtown Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

October 28

Speakmon Memorial Regatta

Noon-midnight

Griggs Reservoir

3033 Thoburn Rd.

www.columbusrowing.org

October 31

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Dublin

November 10

Historic Dublin Red Wine Trail

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Bridge and High streets

historicdublin.eventbrite.com

November 10

Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Irish Shopping Saturday

Historic Dublin

Bridge and High streets

www.historicdublin.org

November 13-December 21

Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy

Tuesdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Nov. 15-17

Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

Nov. 15-16 at 7p.m.; Nov. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

November 22

Flying Feather Four Miler

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Club at Corazon

7155 Corazon Dr.

www.theflyingfeather.com

Nov. 28, 29 & Dec. 1

Dublin Coffman Faculty Musical Production presents ALICE!

Nov. 28-29 at 7p.m.; Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinschools.net