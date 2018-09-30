Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2018

October 1
Vintage Bike Night
6-10 p.m.
Dublin Village Tavern
27 S. High St.
www.thedublinvillagetavern.com
October 6
Pleasures of the Cup: Spooky Spirits
7-9:30 p.m.
Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
October 13
Irish Shopping Saturday
1-4 p.m.
Ha’penny Bridge Imports of Ireland
75 S. High St.
October 13
Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Irish Shopping Saturday
Historic Dublin
Bridge and High streets
October 14
B.R.E.A.D! Festival
Noon-9 p.m.
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
October 18
Halloween Spooktacular
3:30-8 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
October 19
ZipZone Full Moon Tours
7 p.m.
ZipZone Canopy Tours
7925 N. High St.
October 25, 27 & 28
Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Peter and the Starcatcher
Oct. 25 and 27 at 8 p.m.; Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
October 27
Chili Cook Off and Trick or Treat
Downtown Historic Dublin
October 28
Speakmon Memorial Regatta
Noon-midnight
Griggs Reservoir
3033 Thoburn Rd.
October 31
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Dublin
November 10
Historic Dublin Red Wine Trail
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Bridge and High streets
November 10
Shamrockin’ Irish Entertainment Series: Irish Shopping Saturday
Historic Dublin
Bridge and High streets
November 13-December 21
Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy
Tuesdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Nov. 15-17
Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents Disney’s Aladdin Jr.
Nov. 15-16 at 7p.m.; Nov. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
November 22
Flying Feather Four Miler
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Club at Corazon
7155 Corazon Dr.
Nov. 28, 29 & Dec. 1
Dublin Coffman Faculty Musical Production presents ALICE!
Nov. 28-29 at 7p.m.; Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.