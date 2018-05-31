Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2018

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org



June 7, 28 & July 19

OhioHealth HOOFit WALK with the Columbus Zoo

9:30-11:30 a.m.

June 16

Zoofari presented by Fifth Third Bank

7:30-11:59 p.m.

June 21

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Zoombezi Bay

10-11 a.m.

June 29

The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring McGuffey Lane, Dylan Schneider and Jimmie Allen

6-11 p.m.

July 13

JazZoo: Swingin’ & Singin’ the American Songbook

6:30-10 p.m.

July 14-15

Dino Weekend

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

July 20

JazZoo: The Best of Bobby Floyd

6:30-10 p.m.

July 27

The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring Chris Brandi and Trent Harmon

6-11 p.m.