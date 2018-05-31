Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2018

Through Aug. 12
Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
145 E. Main St., Lancaster
www.decartsohio.org
May 28-June 3
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
www.thememorialtournament.com
June 7
National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars Gala
5:30 p.m.
The Grand Event Center
820 Goodale Blvd., Columbus
June 9-Sept. 29
The Dublin Market at Bridge Park
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6650 Longshore St.
www.thedublinmarket.com
June 9
Craft Beer Trail
TBA
Historic Dublin
www.historicdublin.org
June 14
Coffee & Conversation with the City Manager
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Dublin City Hall
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
June 21
Dublin Corporate Challenge Day One
4-8 p.m.
Crowne Plaza Dublin
600 Metro Pl. N.
www.dublinchamber.org
June 22
Dublin Corporate Challenge Day Two
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
9300 Hyland Croy Rd.
www.dublinchamber.org
June 23
Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump & Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Coffman Park
5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinkiwanis.org
July 4
City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration
Parade, 11 a.m.
Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
July 5-7
Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In
Dublin Metro Center
655 Metro Pl. S.
www.arthritis.org
July 10
Coffee & Conversation with the City Manager
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Dublin City Hall
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
July 13-15
Italian Heritage Summer Festival
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
www.italianheritagefestivalcolumbus.com
July 14
Slider Challenge
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
www.historicdublin.org
July 17
Dublin Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
www.dublinchamber.org
July 23-27
iCare…iServe…iLead: Youth Leadership Program
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location mailed to participants after registration
www.dublinchamber.org
Aug. 3-5
Dublin Irish Festival
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.