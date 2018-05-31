Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2018

Through Aug. 12

Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

May 28-June 3

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 7

National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars Gala

5:30 p.m.

The Grand Event Center

820 Goodale Blvd., Columbus

www.kidney.org

June 9-Sept. 29

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

June 9

Craft Beer Trail

TBA

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

June 14

Coffee & Conversation with the City Manager

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Dublin City Hall

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 21

Dublin Corporate Challenge Day One

4-8 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Dublin

600 Metro Pl. N.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 22

Dublin Corporate Challenge Day Two

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

9300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 23

Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump & Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Coffman Park

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinkiwanis.org

July 4

City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration

Parade, 11 a.m.

Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 5-7

Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In

Dublin Metro Center

655 Metro Pl. S.

www.arthritis.org

July 10

Coffee & Conversation with the City Manager

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Dublin City Hall

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 13-15

Italian Heritage Summer Festival

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.italianheritagefestivalcolumbus.com

July 14

Slider Challenge

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

July 17

Dublin Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

July 23-27

iCare…iServe…iLead: Youth Leadership Program

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location mailed to participants after registration

www.dublinchamber.org

Aug. 3-5

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

