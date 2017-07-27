Bridge Park offers diverse living options with a view

×

This three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,687-square-foot floor plan offers a master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to the master bathroom with double vanity. There are also two balconies attached to this unit, one off the living room and the other off the second bedroom. A spacious kitchen, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating opens into additional dining space and the living room. This unit also offers an electric fireplace in the living room and a laundry room with additional storage space.