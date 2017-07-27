Bridge Park offers diverse living options with a view

1 of 5
The view from the walkway connecting building C1 and the Longshore Street parking garage. Looking out to the sunset, just below the tree line lies the future home of Riverside Crossing Park, and the pedestrian bridge, which will be close by, will grant residents quick access to Historic Dublin.
This one-bedroom, 1½-bath, 1,029-square-foot floor plan features a master bedroom with adjacent walk-in closet and master bathroom. The kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, opens up into a dining space as well as the living room. The Donoghue floor plan also features a half bath for guests, full-size washer and dryer, multiple closets, and an outdoor patio.
This two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,265-square-foot floor plan features a master bedroom with adjacent walk-in closet and master bathroom with double vanity, as well as a second bedroom equipped with closet space and direct access to the unit’s balcony. In addition, the Madigan unit also has a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and a spacious living area.
This three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,687-square-foot floor plan offers a master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct access to the master bathroom with double vanity. There are also two balconies attached to this unit, one off the living room and the other off the second bedroom. A spacious kitchen, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating opens into additional dining space and the living room. This unit also offers an electric fireplace in the living room and a laundry room with additional storage space.
Each residential building has some sort of amenity space, such as this outdoor terrace, equipped with a fire pit, grilling station and adjacent indoor kitchen and lounge area. Tenants can reserve an amenity space for private events, but these spaces also make it easy to foster community among residents.