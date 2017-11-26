Bookmarks | DublinLife | December 2017

Adult Reads

By Mary Biscuso, Library Assistant, Adult Services

Winter Solstice

By Elin Hilderbrand

The Quinn family is back, and more than ready to celebrate the holiday season in this fourth installment in Hildebrand’s popular Winter series. The Quinns are overjoyed with Bart’s safe return from Afghanistan, Kevin and Isabelle are happily married, Patrick is finding his way after some recent rocky events, and Ava may have finally found true love, but, this being the Quinn family, nothing ever will go as planned.

Peter Callahan’s Party Food

By Peter Callahan

Who better to turn to for recipes at Christmas than one of America’s premier caterers? Callahan demonstrates how to throw the perfect party, with loads of recipes, party tricks, table settings and, best of all, shortcuts on how to streamline the entire party-planning process.

Lots of beautiful photos and step-by-step instructions make it easy to host fabulous parties, big or small.

In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs

By Andrew Blauner

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band comes this fun anthology of 29 entries by some of the best contemporary authors, including Roz Chast, Jane Smiley and Chuck Klosterman.

Arranged chronologically by publication date, these essays examine the influence of a band whose impact on society is unparalleled. Each essay has a common theme: the intersection between Beatles history and personal history.

Bicycling Maximum Overload for Cyclists: A Radical Strength-Based Program for Improved Speed and Endurance in Half the Time

By Roy Wallack and Jacques DeVore

For the cycling enthusiast, here is a groundbreaking new way to approach training. Using strength-based training, the program aims to increase cycling speed while cutting training time in half.

The maximum weight training program incorporates weightlifting, a training approach often avoided by serious enthusiasts. But Wallack and DeVore, two of the most trusted trainers in the field, are quick to argue that adding strength training is key to improving endurance and speed.

Kids’ Reads

By Tamra Headrick, Information Services Specialist, Youth Services

Love the World

By Todd Parr

Bright illustrations beam forth with a message of love, acceptance and kindness for yourself and everyone. Ages 2 to 5.

The Lost and Found Cat: The True Story of Kunkush’s Incredible Journey

By Doug Kuntz and Amy Shrodes

This uplifting story of Iraqi refugees and the cat they lost along the way is a great discussion topic for the whole family. Ages 4 and up.

All’s Faire in Middle School

By Victoria Jamieson

From the author of Roller Girl, we have a new graphic novel about making friends and fitting in at a new school. To make matters even more complicated for Imogene, her entire family also works at a Renaissance fair. Ages 9-12.

The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life

By Kwame Alexander

Each rule contains wisdom from inspiring athletes and role models, and uses sports experiences as life lessons. This is a great gift book. Ages 10 and up.