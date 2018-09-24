Bookmarks | Dublin Life October/November 2018

The Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library features a selection of books. Plus, learn how you can join the Dublin Life Book Club.

Gizelle’s Bucket List: My Life With a Very Large Dog

By Lauren Fern Watt

A touching and poignant recollection of the love between a girl and her loving, enormous dog. Gizelle’s Bucket List recounts Watt’s life with Gizelle through college, adulthood in New York City and their final adventures to satisfy an epic bucket list for an ailing dog. A humorous reminder of our dogs’ lessons of affection and love, this book is a must read for everyone with a special canine in their lives.

The Birds at My Table: Why We Feed Wild Birds and Why It Matters

By Darryl Jones

Despite the fact that millions of people fill bird feeders for their feathered friends every day, little is known about why we do this. Jones swoops into the topic by examining recent scientific findings, and discussing the implications of our human connection with feeding these wild animals.

The Hygge Life: Embracing the Nordic Art of Coziness Through Recipes, Entertaining, Decorating, Simple Rituals, and Family Traditions

By Gunnar Karl Gislason and Jody Eddy

A healthy combination of lifestyle guide and cookbook, The Hygge Life explores the Danish art of coziness in practical application to everyday life. The philosophy focuses on comfort, warmth and intimacy, and how to incorporate elements of community in the home on both small and large scales.

On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity, and Getting Old

By Parker Palmer

Written for adults of all ages, this book explores the nature of aging and how life unfolds. Pulling from many decades as a writer, teacher, and activist, Palmer notes that aging presents the perfect time for diving deeper into life rather than withdrawing from it. A set of meditations rather than a type of guide, he writes in prose and poetry as he studies the path of living on the approach to the latter portion of life.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Editor Amanda DePerro at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

By Michelle McNamara

Every investigator has his or her own white whale. For late amateur investigator Michelle McNamara, that white whale was the Golden State Killer, a moniker McNamara herself coined. The bone-chilling New York Times Best Seller, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, follows McNamara’s obsessive journey to catch the man responsible for at least 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in California in the 1970s and ’80s. After McNamara’s death in 2016, her widow, stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, helped to finish and publish the book – just two months before the Golden State Killer’s arrest in April.