Bookmarks | Dublin Life June/July 2018

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Editor Amanda DePerro at adeperro@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

Lilac Girls: A Novel

By Martha Hall Kelly

A book that spans oceans, borders and lives, Lilac Girls follows three women as they experience World War II from different perspectives. Caroline Ferriday, a New Yorker in France, has her life turned upside-down when the Nazis turn their sights to France. In Poland, teenager Kasia Kuzmerick finds herself in potential danger as a courier for an underground resistance movement. In Germany, Herta Oberheuser fights to break the glass ceiling as a young doctor in a male-dominated government position – and the plot thickens as she works with the Nazis themselves.

Hall Kelly published Lilac Girls, her debut novel, in 2016. Within a week of its release, it was on the New York Times Best Seller list. Inspired by the true story of Caroline Ferriday and her support of survivors of Hitler’s only all-female concentration camp, the novel promises history, passion and sisterhood.