Bookmarks | Dublin Life February/March 2017

× 1 of 8 Expand Dragon Was Terrible By Kelly DiPucchio The whole kingdom tries to tame a terrible dragon, but it’s a story that does the trick. Who knew reading could be so powerful? Ages 4-7. × 2 of 8 Expand Magic Tree House Incredible Fact Book By Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce Jack and Annie share all the incredible facts they have learned on their wonderful adventures. Ages 7-10. × 3 of 8 Expand Some Kind of Courage By Dan Gemeinhart Joe, 12, embarks on a quest that will test his courage and honor in the face of betrayal. Ages 8-12. × 4 of 8 Expand Ghost By Jason Reynolds With his dad in prison and his mom working and going to school, Castle “Ghost” Crenshaw has some serious anger issues. Beautifully written, this is a powerful story about running toward the life you want. Ages 11 and up. × 5 of 8 Expand By Chip and Joanna Gaines The Gaines are stars of HGTV’s wildly popular Fixer Upper. The Magnolia Story is a fun read that dishes on how they met, parenting dilemmas and their first big break. The story is filled with humor and kindness. As for the magnolia reference? On their first date, Chip climbed a magnolia tree and picked a flower for Joanna. They now plant a magnolia in the yard of every house they flip. × 6 of 8 Expand Born a Crime By Trevor Noah Born to a black mother and a white father, The Daily Show host’s birth truly constituted a crime in the twilight of South Africa’s Apartheid. Born a Crime is Noah’s loving tribute to his mother, an amazing woman who always loved him unconditionally. His mother taught him to mine the humor in his crazy childhood, distilling his early experiences into bitingly hilararious vignettes, and setting the stage for a successful comedy career. × 7 of 8 Expand The Whistler By John Grisham Lucy Stoltz is an investigator for the Florida Board of Judicial Conduct. She has been breezing through her job for years, until now, when disbarred former lawyer Greg Myers tells her he knows of a judge who is taking cuts from a mob-funded casino built on Native American lands. Grisham’s best book in years, The Whistler is quickly showing up on many top 10 lists. × 8 of 8 Expand The Trespasser By Tana French French’s sixth entry in the Dublin Murder Squad series has new partners Antoinette Conway and Stephen Moran investigating a seemingly simple domestic violence by-the-numbers case. Aislinn Murray was pretty, poised and seemingly lived a perfect life, except for an obsessed boyfriend. And then she was murdered. The detectives are strongly urged to arrest the most likely suspect, the sketchy boyfriend. But Conway and Moran don’t feel they have enough, and disturbing clues egg them on to dig deeper into the crime. Prev Next

It’s 1961 in Minnesota. It’s a summer in which Frank Dunn, an average 13-year-old boy with average teenage problems, will see death’s many forms – from accident to murder.

Tragedy strikes close to home, rattling his family – a Methodist minister father, an artistic mother, an intelligent younger brother and a Julliard-bound older sister – and altering the fabric of Frank’s small town. Frank is forced to mature, thrown into a new world of lies and betrayal that he’s not prepared for.

Told 40 years later from Frank’s perspective, Ordinary Grace is an unforgettable coming of age story.